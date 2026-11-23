The wide receiver position was one of the Jets' biggest question marks entering Sunday's clash with the Chargers. Not only has the group been inconsistent all season, but New York's WR room was also going to be without Omar Cooper Jr. and Isaiah Williams in Week 11, as the rookie-veteran duo was sidelined by injury.

Cooper and Williams's absence forced the Jets to turn to the practice squad, and they tabbed veteran WR Sterling Shepard as the next man up. That decision proved to be the right one by head coach Aaron Glenn & Co., as Shepard finished Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers with two catches for 24 yards and two touchdowns, marking the first multi-TD game of the ex-Giant's 11-year career.

Two TDs for Sterling Shepard!



NYJvsLAC on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1unKNT1rMh — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2026

Considering Shepard had only one catch for three yards in two appearances before Sunday, it's safe to say his big performance was unexpected. That said, it was exactly what the Jets needed out of their WR room, which hasn't been productive outside of Cooper, Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell this season.

As great as it was to see Shepard step up, his big game doesn't come without somewhat of an asterisk. After all, Week 11 was the third time the Jets elevated Shepard from the practice squad, meaning they'll have to sign him to the 53-man roster if they hope to use him in the passing game again.

To add, though, Gang Green must subtract first. Certain Jets who've overstayed their welcome could be cut to make room for Shepard, especially one veteran who hasn't shown much this season.

Jets should cut Tim Patrick to make room for Sterling Shepard on 53-man roster

Assuming Cooper and Williams aren't out for long, it'd benefit the Jets to move on from Tim Patrick if it means making room for Shepard on the 53-man unit.

Knowing Glenn from their time in the Motor City, Patrick joined New York on a one-year contract back in May. Were his best days behind him? Absolutely, but the Jets hoped the former Utah Ute could at least contribute as the fourth- or fifth-best option after tallying 48 catches for 581 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 32 games over the previous two seasons with the Lions and Jaguars.

Patrick's time in Gotham started on the wrong foot, as he opened the 2026 NFL season on injured reserve with a groin injury. He made some decent noise with a two-catch, 26-yard performance in Week 5's win over the Browns, but it was downhill from there. One catch for 15 yards against the Patriots one week later, before stuffing the stat line with zeroes against the Dolphins in Week 7. His playing time absolutely cratered from game to game:

Game Tim Patrick's offensive snaps Week 5 65 Week 6 43 Week 7 7

The writing has seemingly been on the wall for Patrick since that stretch. He sat on the sidelines from Weeks 8 to 10 until he finally got a chance in Week 11, with the Jets' WR room needing help. But just like he has all season, Patrick left much to be desired against the Chargers, catching his only target for five receiving yards over 25 offensive snaps.

Sure, Patrick's blocking helped the run game, but that can't be the Jets' sole reason to keep him around—especially when his performance in that area has been a mixed bag this season. His presence as a pass-catcher isn't moving the needle, and it's clear that he doesn't have much chemistry with Smith.

Meanwhile, Shepard now has as many receiving TDs as Cooper, Williams and tight end Mason Taylor this year, as well as only one fewer than Wilson. That doesn't mean that the 33-year-old elder statesman will be a scoring machine down the stretch, but his role as a much-needed red-zone security blanket for Smith could unlock new layers for the Jets' offense.

A cut doesn't mean goodbye forever

According to OverTheCap, New York general manager Darren Mougey would create $985,294 in cap savings and $1 million in dead money by cutting Patrick. The savings could be used to sign Shepard for the remainder of the season, as he wouldn't command a big payday despite his two-TD game.

A cut would likely be a blow to Patrick's ego, but he's been around long enough to know how the business side of the NFL works. It's a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately situation, and he hasn't exactly done much.

The Jets can then attempt to re-sign Patrick to the practice squad if they remove him from the 53-man roster. Given how his 2026 campaign has unfolded, there probably won't be much (if any) competition for his services. That way, New York can keep a familiar veteran around in case of emergency, while Patrick wouldn't have to uproot his life midseason.

In the end, other WR-needy teams will see what Shepard did on Sunday and be eager to convince him to join them. The Jets need to avoid that situation by signing him to the 53-man roster as soon as possible, which will likely mean giving Patrick the wake-up call he might desperately need.

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