It's easy to look at the current record of the New York Jets and declare that head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey are a package deal. After all, their 5-22 record together is among the worst in team history.

But context must be included when talking about the Jets' current structure. Glenn was hired before Mougey, and while the roster has improved greatly, the coaching has not. At this moment, it's easy to see a path to New York keeping Mougey past 2026 and moving on from Glenn entirely.

If that were to happen, New York needs to look only at five decisions from Mougey that have proven to be right for the franchise's future.

Knowing when to call it quits on a veteran

Sometimes an extension for a productive player on a bad roster isn't in the best interest of the organization. Mougey understands that well - it's one of the reasons why two of his replacements this year have been such massive upgrades.

Mougey upgraded at left guard and kicker this offseason. Offensively, the team let John Simpson walk in free agency, believing they could find someone cheaper and better than the veteran guard. Dylan Parham was signed to a two-year deal to be his replacement. All he has done is become the sixth-best guard in football. Simpson, meanwhile, has been average at best.

The same could be said at kicker. Nick Folk had an excellent season in 2025, but New York let him walk to Atlanta. After a position battle, the team found Jason Sanders, and the former All-Pro has gone 25-for-28 on field goals. Meanwhile, the Falcons released Folk.

Understanding when to let good players go is important for a quality general manager. Replacing those players with upgrades is even more important. And that's what Mougey has done this season alone.

Geno Smith

Geno Smith is incredibly important to the Jets, not just for the 2026 season, but beyond that as well. New York needs a veteran quarterback they can rely on not only to bridge the gap to a future rookie, but also to be someone capable of playing good football and leading by example.

The best plan for the Jets is to draft a quarterback and have him set behind Smith for the 2027 season. This is the same plan the Kansas City Chiefs ran with Patrick Mahomes when he was made a first-round pick in 2017. Other examples like Tom Brady, Carson Palmer, Drew Brees, Phillip Rivers, and Eli Manning also fit the idea of the Jets pairing Smith with a rookie signal-caller.

Until the Jets draft a quarterback who can win them games, the team will continue to struggle. The good news is that their current plan for the room is the one that has been tried and tested to be successful. And Mougey should be commended for it.

How he takes the rookie quarterback, and if that player develops, will be the next stage of that process.

Not sacrificing capital for current staff

The worst mistake New York could have made this season would have been going overboard to surround the current coaching staff with weapons. Trading 2027 or 2028 draft capital at the deadline to bolster the current team would not have changed their outlook this season. It wouldn't have saved Glenn, nor would it have altered the team's current 2-8 record.

Mougey has done a good job of understanding where the roster is. Last season, they were bad enough that acquiring draft capital for the likes of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner would help the team's future.

This year, the team improved its talent and understood that the best way to build toward 2026 was to add it with draft picks, not with deadline acquisitions. Unlike the team's head coach, the Jets have a general manager with a modern plan who gets what needs to happen to get there.

Finding value in areas of need

It's important for teams to find value across the roster. One thing that the Jets have actually done well is finding players that many wouldn't expect to fill needs, and doing so at a very reasonable price.

This season has been a good example of that. New York signed edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to a one-year deal worth just $10 million. Safety Dane Belton signed another one-year deal worth $4 million. Other free-agent pickups like Dylan Parham have also been a quality value.

However, Mougey's free agent history isn't a perfect run. Misses on Demario Davis, Justin Fields, and Joseph Ossai haven't helped the team as much as many would have hoped. That said, New York's goal is to improve the current roster. Unequivocally, the Jets have done it, and it is due to Mougey understanding areas of need and market value for each.

No long-term mistakes

No general manager is above mistakes. Even the elites make them over the course of their career.

Great general managers, though, don't let their mistakes become long-term issues. The San Francisco 49ers whiffed on Trey Lance in 2021, but responded by drafting Brock Purdy. That first-round mistake, therefore, isn't as bad as it could have been.

The good thing Mougey has done is not make long-term mistakes. Many of the draft picks that have yet to pan out for the team are late-round selections. No GM is going to get fired over that. Even free agent signings that have failed do not put the Jets in a hole in terms of dead cap or future spending.

Mougey hasn't been perfect with the Jets. But he hasn't made the crippling mistakes that other executives have made with the team. For Joe Douglas, it was selecting Zach Wilson, trading for Haason Reddick, and whiffing on the offensive line.

Mougey hasn't gotten to that point yet. And therefore should get more chances moving forward.

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