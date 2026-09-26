Jets' Early Season Showing Highlights Need for Final Piece

Two things have been made abundantly clear for the New York Jets through the first couple games of the 2026 season.

1. The roster is significantly better than in years past. You don't go toe-to-toe with a playoff contending team like the Green Bay Packers if you don't have talent. 2. New York's coaching staff remains a major question mark.

For most Jets fans, the fact that the second point remains a question is a bad sign for the team as it continues throughout the current season. But what if we were to tell you that the the first two games actually shows New York is on the right track?

What if the Jets' future is actually a lot better than many fans would care to admit?

As the team prepares for their showdown with the Detroit Lions, it's time break down just how solid the roster has been so far.

Jets outlook is improving

It doesn't take a genius to realize the Jets have played a lot better than their 1-1 record may suggest. On defense, in particular, New York's unit has become a top-five unit in the league. They rank first in yards allowed, sixth in points, as well as second against the run and pass.

It appears head coach Aaron Glenn's "superpower" is truly with his play-calling abilities.

"I've been very happy with how the group has really approached or embraced our approach to every game," defensive coordinator Brian Duker said. "I feel like we've gone into each game with an emphasis on what we want to get done and I feel like the guys have very much embraced the challenges that we've asked them to accept that week and how we need to play to win that game."

It's not just the defense that has played well either. Last season, New York fielded one of the worst offenses in the league with a passing offense that seemed to set records for their futility.

So far this season, the Jets rank 13th in passing, and middle of the pack in both total yards and points scored. Despite a mediocre performance in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers, the offense as a whole have looked far more competent than in year's past.

"This is a week-to-week league," offensive coordinator Frank Reich said. " We played a couple pretty decent defenses, had some really good moments in those two games, had some really good moments, but there's obviously a lot of room for improvement as well."

Things are going well for the Jets in comparison to what they have been over the last few years. But they aren't a finished product. What should provide the fans comfort, though, is that they are as close as ever to getting that final piece.

The final piece

With as young and improved a core as the Jets have, New York still does not have the quarterback of the future: the franchise player who can win games like last week in Green Bay despite the weather and other factors not going his way.

What New York has shown through two games is that they finally have the infrastructure in place to allow a young quarterback to thrive. With the 2027 class expected to have several excellent arms such as Darian Mensah or CJ Carr, the Jets could put the intended rookie behind a competent offensive line and improved receiving room.

It's also a far different situation than the team was previously in when they drafted quarterbacks in the past. When Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold were selected, they were the first pieces to the team's rebuild. This time, the Jets are better prepared to allow a young quarterback to develop.

And in turn, it gives them a higher chance to take one of the young signal-callers in the next draft.

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