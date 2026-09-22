Why Jets Signing Troy Reeder to 53-Man Roster Spells Bad News for Kiko Mauigoa's Week 3 Availability

What can be said about the New York Jets' Week 2 collapse against the Green Bay Packers has been drilled into fans' heads for the last two days now. As disappointing as it was to see head coach Aaron Glenn & Co. blow a 10-point lead at home, what's done is done, and all Gang Green can do is move forward and try to reverse their fortunes when they pay a visit to Glenn's former employer—Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions—in Week 3.

Part of the Jets' preparation this week, as usual, will be navigating any new or lingering injuries. The trio of Joseph Ossai, Kene Nwangwu, and Minkah Fitzpatrick were already on the shelf, and now New York has to deal with new ailments coming out of Sunday, including a quadriceps injury that forced linebacker Kiko Mauigoa out of the game in the second quarter.

Mauigoa's exit opened the door for veteran LB Troy Reeder to see more snaps in Week 2, freshly elevated from the practice squad. That was an in-game adjustment, and now it sounds like the Jets are preparing for Mauigoa to miss more time after signing Reeder to the 53-man roster on Tuesday morning, per SNY's Connor Hughes.

Sources: The #Jets are singing LB Troy Reeder to the 53-man roster — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 22, 2026

The Jets have yet to rule Mauigoa out for Week 3 or provide any grim update. That said, Reeder's promotion could hint that Glenn & Co. are preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Troy Reeder's signing adds to Jets' Kiko Mauigoa injury concerns

Considering that Reeder was the primary beneficiary of Mauigoa's premature Week 2 exit, it makes sense for the Jets to sign the 32-year-old defender to a 53-man roster contract if they expect an absence for the ex-2025 fifth-rounder, whether it lasts one week or longer.

After playing 329 defensive snaps and 204 special teams snaps last season, Mauigoa has exclusively played for ST coordinator Chris Banjo's unit in 2026, where Reeder saw all his playing time against the Packers after coming in for relief. The Hockessin, DE native ended the game with three tackles (including one solo effort), finishing with an unassuming 52.9 special teams grade on Pro Football Focus.

PFF grades aren't the end-all be-all, though, especially off a one-game sample size.

Troy Reeder brings a mix of experience and past results that help ST coordinator Chris Banjo's unit when it needs a boost, such as during a potential Kiko Mauigoa absence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, Reeder's experience is a big reason why the Jets signed him to their practice squad immediately after August's roster cuts, as he's played a whopping 1,775 special teams snaps in 107 games across his eight-year career. Last season, 394 of those opportunities came with the Los Angeles Rams, leading to 15 tackles and an 87.7 special teams grade on PFF—the 12th-best grade among players who saw at least 200 ST snaps.

Another potential absence?

On top of Mauigoa's availability against the Lions being in question, the Jets' special teams could also be without another key contributor: Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

The versatile fourth-year linebacker/special-teamer exited Week 2's loss to the Packers with an apparent ankle injury and was carted off the field. That kind of exit sometimes leads to a longer absence, especially given that McCrary-Ball couldn't walk away on his own.

Being without the former Indiana Hoosier would be another blow for the Jets. McCrary-Ball averaged a whopping 24 special teams snaps in only five games last season, and even finished Week 1 tied for the second-most opportunities on the team (20). His snaps (as well as Mauigoa's) need to go somewhere, and—as seen last week—the Jets appear comfortable handing them to Reeder, whose 25 special teams snaps in Week 2 trailed only Malachi Moore and Qwan'tez Stiggers, who had 26 apiece.

A chance to impress in Week 3

This situation is likely what the Jets were preparing for when they claimed Reeder off waivers last month. Ironically, the former undrafted linebacker's next test will come against the Lions, the same team that waived him less than a month ago.

Reeder saw opportunities on Detroit's defensive and special teams squads, but didn't do enough to impress Campbell & Co., only recording four tackles while missing 41.7% of attempts in three preseason games. That said, the regular season is where it matters, and Reeder has succeeded when it mattered against his old team before, tallying 17 total tackles (nine solo) and a broken-up pass in three career meetings with the Lions.

There are still a few days for the Jets to get some bodies back on the field, but with the way things are trending, it sounds like fans should prepare to see a lot of Troy Reeder and not much of Kiko Mauigoa and Marcelino McCrary-Ball (if any at all) in Week 3.

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