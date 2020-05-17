AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Sign Guard Logan Stenberg to 4-Year Deal

John Maakaron

Logan Stenberg has agreed to his rookie agreement with the Detroit Lions, according to JL Sports.

Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

"Congratulations to client @LBStenberg on agreeing to terms on a 4 year deal with the Detroit Lions! @Lions #NFL"

Stenberg is represented by JL Sports, a full-service sports agency with over 25 years of experience representing NFL talent and coaches.

With their lone selection in the fourth round (pick 121) of the NFL Draft, Detroit selected Stenberg out of Kentucky. 

Stenberg started in 39 consecutive games while at Kentucky, and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019. It was a season in which he failed to allow a sack.

"I would say my best asset, quite honestly, I’m a nasty player," Stenberg said after being drafted. "I like to block and finish guys." 

"I had to fight for everything, whether it be food or just whatever, my place in line," Stenberg said. "So I think I really just kind of grew up with that nastiness to, I had to fight for what I want and I just carry it over to football."

Additional NFL Draft Coverage

Lions Select Utah DT John Penisini in Sixth Round

RB Jason Huntley is Latest Pick for Lions

Detroit's Latest Pick is WR Quintez Cephus

Detroit Lions Add Guard Logan Stenberg on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Lions Move Up in NFL Draft to Sign Guard Jonah Jackson

Lions Draft RB D'Andre Swift at Pick No. 35 of Second-Round

Lions Draft DE Julian Okwara

Lions Draft Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Jashon Cornell is Lions Seventh-Round Pick 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could the Lions Be the Biggest Sleeper Team in the NFL?

Could the Detroit Lions be the hottest team in the NFL after the 2020 season concludes?

John Maakaron

by

Dakota Brecht

Davis: "It’s Not Really about the Fans. It’s More So This Whole Quarantine Deal"

Linebacker Jarrad Davis explains mixed emotions about living through a global pandemic

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Lions That Could Be Pro Bowlers in 2020

Here are three Detroit Lions players that could be Pro Bowlers in 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

For WR Danny Amendola, Yoga Keeps Muscles Pliable

Matthew Stafford commented Thursday on veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola's Yoga workouts

John Maakaron

2020 Lions Cornerback Depth Chart

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' cornerback depth chart entering the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Stafford and Davis Share Thoughts on COVID-19 Pandemic

Matthew Stafford and Jarrad Davis are both cautious, but excited to play football this season

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Jarrad Davis on Virtual Meetings: "Like a Regular Day in the Building"

Detroit Lions' Jarrad Davis talks about what the virtual meetings have been like

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Stafford's Home Being Listed on the Market

Lions fans are reacting to the news Friday franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has put his Bloomfield Twp. home on the market

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Is Trey Flowers Lions' Best Defensive Player?

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers could be team's best defensive player in 2020

Dakota Brecht

Lions Mailbag: Four or Five Running Backs, Over/Under Win Total and More

Logan Lamorandier takes a look at how many running backs will make the roster, whether Detroit will win over/under 6.5 games and more in latest SI All Lions mailbag

Logan Lamorandier