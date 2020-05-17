Lions Sign Guard Logan Stenberg to 4-Year Deal

Logan Stenberg has agreed to his rookie agreement with the Detroit Lions, according to JL Sports.

Terms of the contract have yet to be disclosed.

"Congratulations to client @LBStenberg on agreeing to terms on a 4 year deal with the Detroit Lions! @Lions #NFL"

Stenberg is represented by JL Sports, a full-service sports agency with over 25 years of experience representing NFL talent and coaches.

With their lone selection in the fourth round (pick 121) of the NFL Draft, Detroit selected Stenberg out of Kentucky.

Stenberg started in 39 consecutive games while at Kentucky, and was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2019. It was a season in which he failed to allow a sack.

"I would say my best asset, quite honestly, I’m a nasty player," Stenberg said after being drafted. "I like to block and finish guys."

"I had to fight for everything, whether it be food or just whatever, my place in line," Stenberg said. "So I think I really just kind of grew up with that nastiness to, I had to fight for what I want and I just carry it over to football."

