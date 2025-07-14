All-NFC North Team: Lions' Kicker Impresses in First NFL Season
The Detroit Lions found a much-needed answer at the kicker position last year, and the team benefitted greatly.
Jake Bates gave the team a reliable and consistent option, and hit several big kicks for the Lions throughout the 2024 season. He joins a special teams tandem with punter Jack Fox, who is considered one of if tnot the best punter in the NFL.
With the Lions having reliable special teams options, there's a level of comfort that coach Dan Campbell can have when making decisions whether to go for it or kick field goals on fourth down.
Here is a breakdown of the top vote-getters at kicker, punter and return specialist for this year's All-NFC North team. Team publishers from around the NFC North division provided input for the selections.
Kicker: Jake Bates
The answer to the Lions' kicking problem since the departure of Matt Prater was found right in their backyard. Throughout the spring of '24, a kicker from the UFL's Michigan Panthers continued to draw attention by making long field goal after long field goal. Ultimately, the Lions wasted little time signing Bates when he became an eligible free agent.
Bates had some struggles in training camp, which led some to believe the Lions would be better off adding competition and moving on. However, Bates overcame those shortcomings and wound up having a very solid season. More than anything, he seems to give the Lions a sense of stability that's been missing at the kicker position ever since Prater left. Bates hit several clutch kicks, including game-winners against Minnesota, Houston and Green Bay. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Punter: Jack Fox
One of the game's best punters was once again performing at a high level in 2024. Fox led the league in yards per punt at 51.0, and interestingly is currently the all-time leader in career yards per punt at 48.8 per Pro Football Reference. Last season, Fox had a career-low in punts but made the opportunities count with a career high in net yards per punt. Fox also earned Pro Bowl and First Team All-Pro honors for his performance. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
Return specialist: KeiSean Nixon
Nixon was the first-team All-Pro returner in 2022 and 2023, becoming just the fourth returner to earn All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons. With most kicking units looking to kick touchbacks and most return units content to take them, Nixon always had a green light.
He didn’t provide nearly the impact in 2024, as the team struggled to acclimate to the new dynamic return. However, while he didn’t have any big, game-changing returns, his 29.3-yard average was a career high. Of the 17 returners with at least 15 runbacks, he ranked sixth.
At the end of the season, he said he was done with returns and wanted to focus on being “CB1.” During OTAs, he said he was open to doing whatever was needed.
“I was kind of frustrated when the season was over, but it’s value always – especially when it comes to me being who I am when doing it,” he said. “So, of course, I’m open to it. I’m always going to do what the team needs. Also, just me knowing who I am as a person, if the game’s on the line, I’m going to want the ball anyways. That’s a comment I probably could’ve kept to myself, for sure, but it is what it is. I meant what I said but I’m also a team player and if the coach and the team need me to do something, I’m going to do it for sure.” — Bill Huber, Packers OnSI.