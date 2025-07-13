Who Are Lions' All-21st Century Team Linebackers?
The Detroit Lions have relied on the linebacker position to provide plenty of leadership for their defenses over the years.
Traditionally, the team designates a linebacker to handle captain duties as well as on-field play-calling. While the team has struggled at times defensively over the last 25 years, there have been some linebackers from the group who have stood out amongst the rest during their respective opportunities.
Here are the three linebackers who made the Lions OnSI All-21st Century Team.
De'Andre Levy
Levy made a living as a physical run defender who was also big and witty enough to interrupt opposing passing games over the middle of the field. After two strong years to start his career, Levy broke through for his first season with 109 combined tackles in 2011.
After another solid campaign, Levy had another breakout year in 2013. Starting all 16 games, he anchored the middle of Detroit's defense with 118 combined tackles and six interceptions, proving himself to be amongst the league's best.
The following year, Levy was a second-team All-Pro selection after leading the league in solo tackles with 117 and notching 151 in total. For his efforts, he was rewarded with a four-year contract extension.
He looked to be elevating himself into an elite tier, but injuries had other ideas. He would play just four total games over the following two seasons, and was released prior to the 2017 season, which ended his career.
Alex Anzalone
One of the first newcomers the Lions brought in after hiring Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes was Anzalone, who had spent the first four seasons of his career as a role player in New Orleans. Campbell and then-defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had been familiar with Anzalone from their time on staff in New Orleans, and this move proved to be a big one.
Beginning in 2021, Anzalone emerged as a defensive captain and a consistent presence in the middle of Detroit's defense. He earned a three-year extension after two strong years to begin his Lions tenure, and his leadership has been a defining characteristic of his time with the team.
Anzalone has had two seasons of over 100 tackles, and was on pace for a third before suffering a fractured forearm that sidelined him for a significant portion of the second half of the season. Still, his value to the defense can be best summarized by the intensity the group played with when he returned for the regular season finale.
Stephen Tulloch
The Lions brought in Tulloch ahead of the 2011 season. After five years with the Tennessee Titans, including the last two in which he surpassed 100 combined tackles, he came to Detroit to pair with Levy and give the Lions one of the NFL's best linebacker duos.
Tulloch's time with the Lions would start just like his time with the Titans had ended, as he would have three straight years with over 100 combined tackles, notching at least three sacks in two of those three years.
The veteran did have a mishap when he tore his ACL celebrating a sack early in the 2014 season. He'd return and notch a combined 107 tackles in 2015, but that would be his final year with the Lions. Though he never made a Pro Bowl with the organization, his production stands out amongst a competitive group of linebackers for the final spot.
Lions' All-21st Century Team
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, James Stewart
WR: Calvin Johnson, Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Sam LaPorta
OL: Jeff Backus, Rob Sims, Frank Ragnow, Larry Warford, Penei Sewell
DL: Aidan Hutchinson, Ndamukong Suh, Shaun Rogers, Ezekiel Ansah
CB: Darius Slay, Dre Bly
LB: DeAndre Levy, Alex Anzalone, Stephen Tulloch