All-NFC North Team: Is Lions' Sam LaPorta Best TE in Division?
When the Detroit Lions traded T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings at the 2022 trade deadline, they were sending a big piece of their offense to a division rival.
However, in the following draft, they were able to find a more than capable replacement in Iowa's Sam LaPorta. Two years later, LaPorta has quickly ascended to become one of the best players at the position in the game.
LaPorta had a record first year, and after a slow start to his second campaign he was able to find a solid groove and finish strong. Now, he and Hockenson are considered the top tight ends in the division.
In a recent vote for the All-NFC North team conducted by OnSI team publishers, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft finished third behind Hockenson and LaPorta.
Here's a look at who earned First Team and Second Team All-NFC North honors ahead of the 2025 season.
Second Team: T.J. Hockenson
Hockenson, who turned 28 on July 3, is healthy entering the prime of his career. There's no doubt that he's being slept on after missing the first seven games of last season while working his way back from a torn ACL suffered on Christmas Eve 2024. He finished the 2024-25 season with 41 receptions for 455 yards, but he didn't find the end zone until catching a touchdown pass in Minnesota's playoff loss to the Rams.
The expectation in Minnesota is that Hockenson will look more like the stud who finished the 2023 season with 95 receptions, 960 yards and five touchdowns. He did that while catching passes from Kirk Cousins, Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens. This year, he'll be catching passes from J.J. McCarthy, whose ability to extend plays with his feet could lead to more opportunities for Hockenson.
Defenses will have to pick their poison with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at wide receiver, and Rondale Moore adding a new dimension to the slot. Throw in the challenge of having Aaron Jones and tackle-breaking machine Jordan Mason in the backfield, and it all leads to Hockenson finding himself in one-on-one situations that should yield impressive results. — Joe Nelson, Vikings OnSI.
First Team: Sam LaPorta
The Detroit Lions have benefited greatly from their decision to draft Sam LaPorta in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. LaPorta has proven to be a seamless fit for the offense and continues to improve as a blocker in the run game.
It was a banner first season for LaPorta, who at the time set the receptions record for a rookie tight end with 86 and tallied 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his efforts, he was named a Second Team All-Pro.
While his second season was considered by some a down year, he rebounded from a slow start and found his footing once again as an integral part of the offense by the end of the season. As a result, he is primed for another big year in his third NFL season.
LaPorta has earned his place as the top tight end in the division, surpassing the player he replaced in Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson.
With a diverse route tree and the ability to also separate down the field, he offers the Lions' offense plenty of options. He has a solid rapport with Jared Goff, and the next step for growth in his third year will be to become an even more consistent part of the run game as a blocker. — John Maakaron, Lions OnSI.
2025 All-NFC North team
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers