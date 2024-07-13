All-NFC North Team: Offensive Line
The Detroit Lions' offensive line has been ranked as the league's best by multiple outlets over the course of the 2024 offseason.
Detroit dominates in the trenches with its array of stars up front. Penei Sewell earned All-Pro honors at right tackle, and center Frank Ragnow is considered among the league's best at his position.
Sewell and Ragnow were two of three Lions selected to the All-NFC North Team, as voted upon by publishers across the division. Left guard Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker both narrowly missed out on the honors.
Joining the trio of Lions on the All-NFC North team are Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw and Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins. Here's a look at the impact each of the first team selections have on their respective teams.
First team left tackle: Christian Darrisaw
Penei Sewell is the answer most will give when asked who the best overall offensive lineman in the NFC North is, but the analytics say Darrisaw is the best pass-blocking tackle in the division.
According to Pro Football Focus grading, Darrisaw was the third-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL in 2023, trailing only Jets left tackle Tyron Smith, a second-team All-Pro last year with the Cowboys, and the Buccaneers’ Tristan Wirfs, a Pro Bowl left tackle in 2023 and an All-Pro right tackle in 2021 and 2022.
He’s also a top-notch run blocker, which should create some extra room for Aaron Jones.
All eyes are on Darrisaw entering training camp as he could be the next Viking to receive a long-term contract extension. — Joe Nelson, Inside The Vikings
First team left guard: Elgton Jenkins
A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022. He is the poster boy for the Green Bay way of building an offensive line. Jenkins can play here, there and everywhere – he started for David Bakhtiari at left tackle in 2021 and opened 2022 at right tackle.
Left guard is his best position, though. Back home in 2023, he allowed a grand total of zero sacks last season. Among guards, he played the second-most snaps without allowing a sack. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s on a 26-game streak of not allowing a sack. It wasn’t his best season as a run blocker, though; an early-season knee injury played a role. With a so-so center and a question mark at right guard, the Packers need Jenkins at his best. — Bill Huber, Packer Central.
First team center: Frank Ragnow
Despite injuries piling up for the veteran center, Ragnow’s play has not dipped. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2023 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has been the anchor of Detroit’s elite offensive line. The veteran has been key to the Lions’ success in the run game in recent years.
The Arkansas product embodies what Dan Campbell has built culturally within the Lions’ organization. He’s gritty and dominant as a blocker and also displays toughness. In addition to nagging injuries, he played just a week after undergoing knee surgery last season.
Detroit has managed this well, allowing him to rest on certain practice days in an effort to maximize his performance. With Jason Kelce retired, Ragnow has a claim to being the best active center in the entire NFL. — John Maakaron, All Lions.
First team right guard: Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is the new face on Detroit’s offensive line this year. The organization brought the veteran in on a one-year contract after the departure of Jonah Jackson. He profiles as a good addition, as he’s seen plenty throughout his 12 NFL seasons.
Having played for Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Giants in addition to his time in Baltimore, Zeitler has experience in a number of different scheme. He should have little trouble playing at a high level for the Lions in 2024.
He’ll be a strong presence in The Lions’ run-oriented offense and put up good numbers in pass-protection last season with the Ravens. In addition to his on-field attributes, the Lions will benefit from adding him to a young group of depth players including Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu. — John Maakaron, All Lions.
First team right tackle: Penei Sewell
As the first Draft pick in the Brad Holmes era, Sewell has evolved into a franchise cornerstone in his first three NFL seasons. He is viewed as one of the best tackles in the game and earned All-Pro honors for the first time last season. The Oregon product allowed just one sack last season and proved himself as an elite blocker in both the pass and run aspects.
Sewell earned a new contract extension this offseason, placing him among the highest-paid linemen in the league. For all of his blocking success, he also has elite athleticism which allows him to be an impact blocker downfield. Sewell ranked first amongst all tackles in PFF’s run-blocking grade and figures to be at an elite level once again in 2024. — John Maakaron, All Lions.