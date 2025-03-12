Best Free Agent Fits Still Available for Lions
The Detroit Lions have been somewhat active early in the 2025 offseason, acquiring a pair of external players throughout the days leading up to the official start of free agency.
When the clock strikes 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, teams will be able to finalize contracts with players that they have entered into agreements with since Monday. To this point, the Lions have agreed to terms with a pair of players in cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive tackle Roy Lopez.
Though there has been plenty of activity across the league, there are still some intriguing players available.
Here are 10 available free agents as of Wednesday morning who could be good fits for the Lions.
OL Mekhi Becton
Becton rejuvenated his career with a strong campaign for the Eagles last season, but remains available after the first two days of negotiations. It's worth wondering whether the market he desired simply hasn't materialized.
If that's the case, coming to Detroit to provide stability on a short-term deal could be an ideal move for both sides. Kevin Zeitler's future is uncertain, as the team has yet to re-sign him, and Becton is a younger option who could continue to develop under the guidance of offensive line coach Hank Fraley.
Moving inside to guard paid dividends for Becton, and his ability to maul defenders in the run game fits Detroit's physical style.
DT Calais Campbell
The Lions have expressed interest in Campbell in years past, and could bring the veteran in to add valuable veteran depth. A 38-year-old, Campbell has remained productive deep into his career, and had five sacks for the Miami Dolphins last year.
Campbell has a desire to pursue a Super Bowl ring, and Detroit's window for a championship is open. He would also bring leadership to a team that takes pride in finding players that fit its culture.
WR Tyler Lockett
Lockett is one of the most productive wide receivers still on the board, and could be a big weapon for Detroit's offense. Most of his production has come from the slot, which is a position that Amon-Ra St. Brown currently handles for the Lions. However, St. Brown has the versatility to kick outside in the event that the team were to add Lockett.
His production has dipped off in recent years, with the 2024 season being his lowest amount of receiving yards since his second NFL season. However, he'd be worth a shot on a one-year contract that would allow the Lions to see if they could maximize his talent in his age-33 season.
DE/OLB Azeez Ojulari
An intriguing option to pair with Aidan Hutchinson is Ojulari, who has upside as a pass rusher and will be just 25 years old when next season begins. In 11 games this season, Ojulari recorded six sacks for the New York Giants.
The Lions were tied to Ojulari at the trade deadline during their search for pass rush help, though the team ultimately landed on acquiring Za'Darius Smith. Ojulari could be an interesting addition on a short-term contract in an effort to utilize his pass rush ability as a compliment to Aidan Hutchinson.
OL Will Hernandez
Hernandez suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2024 season, but should be ready to go for the 2025 campaign. If the Lions do not bring back Zeitler, then Hernandez fits the mold of a veteran guard who can help steady the ship amongst one of the most talented offensive lines in the league.
A journeyman, Hernandez has been in differrent schemes across the league and should have little trouble adjusting to the Lions' style. He's a good run blocker and could play either guard spot on Detroit's offensive line.
OLB Dennis Gardeck
Gardeck is another interesting potential edge option, as he has shown pass rush ability throughout his career. He made his first impression on special teams, and as a result could be a rotational rusher with the ability to contribute in a phase of the game that the Lions greatly value as well.
The veteran had 12 pressures with three sacks in seven games last season. His value may be hurt by the fact that he's recovering from a season-ending knee injury, but he will likely be ready to go by the start of the season and could be an ideal designated pass rusher fit with some ability to cover as well.
DT Derrick Nnadi
One of the most durable defensive linemen in the league, Nnadi has played all 17 games in each of the last four seasons and has missed just two possible games in his career. Working next to Chris Jones, who is one of the best in the game, Nnadi has been extremely valuable for the Chiefs' defensive line.
Nnadi has won three Super Bowls in his career, so he brings a winning pedigree. If the Lions lose Levi Onwuzurike in free agency, there will be major concerns about their depth at the position with Alim McNeill's status for the start of the season uncertain.
As a result, Nnadi could be a valuable investment to add experienced depth for the defensive line.
DE Clelin Ferrell
As a top-five pick in the 2019 draft, Ferrell has not lived up to that billing throughout his career. However, he has found a way to provide modest production over the past two seasons with 7 total sacks and could be an ideal low-risk signing.
Ferrell had 3.5 sacks last season for the Washington Commanders, and working with Kacy Rodgers could help bring the best out of him heading into his age-28 season. At the very least, he could also provide competition for a potential young addition Detroit makes through the draft.
OL Brandon Scherff
The fifth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff is another veteran who would be a potential replacement in the event that Zeitler does not return in 2025. Scherff has remained productive and available throughout his career, as he has played in all 17 games each of the last three seasons.
Scherff is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has the pedigree to be a great fit for the Lions' star-studded offensive line. He hasn't earned Pro Bowl honors since 2021 and his production has tailed off some, but he's still plenty productive as a blocker and would be a nice addition.
WR Mike Williams
Rounding out the list is a veteran receiver who could still have more in the tank than his recent production would suggest. Between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, Williams amassed just 298 yards on 28 catches. However, he has a frame that is prototypical of an X receiver, which is where the Lions have a need.
If Tim Patrick doesn't return, perhaps the Lions take their chances on a vetern wideout with something to prove. Williams has proven to be a downfield target capable of winning in contested situations, so he could be an addition who could provide leadership and modest production on a short-term deal.
Other notable players available
WR Stefon Diggs — Diggs suffered a torn ACL in 2024 and ahead of his age-32 season, it's worth wondering if he can find the same groove that made him one of the league's best for several years.
EDGE Matthew Judon — Judon has had an established career, but his production tailed off noticeably in 2024. After a trade to the Atlanta Falcons, Judon produced 5.5 sacks in 17 games. Entering his age-33 season, the dip in production is concerning.
OLB Jerome Baker — Baker was able to find his groove late in the year with the Titans after being traded by the Seahawks. However, he had a high missed tackle rate of 15 percent last season and that number may be too high for the Lions' liking.
EDGE Von Miller — Like Judon, Miller has had a noticeable dip in production and was released by the Bills. There's still some potential that he could find a groove, but would most likely be a designated pass rusher rather than an every-down player.