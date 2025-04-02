Lions David Shaw Will Cover John Morton's 'Blind Spots'
Amidst an offseason of change for the Detroit Lions, multiple new coaches joined Dan Campbell's staff.
Among them was David Shaw, a coach best known for his success in college as the head coach at Stanford. After two seasons away from the sideline, including a year as an executive with the Denver Broncos, Shaw comes to Detroit as the passing game coordinator.
This addition is an intriguing one for multiple reasons, including the fact that he enjoyed three Pac-12 championships and earned four Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards while at Stanford.
However, what makes him all the more helpful for the staff is his experience working with new Lions offensive coordinator John Morton. The two spent time together with the Oakland Raiders under Jon Gruden and were together with the Broncos organization last year.
With this time together, Campbell believes Shaw will be an excellent resource for Morton in designing the passing game.
“Listen, that was a big one too, for us. Was fortunate to get coach Shaw. Look, he and Johnny go way back now, way back," Campbell told play-by-play broadcaster Dan Miller. "They both really cut their teeth under Jon Gruden years ago. I don’t know if everybody quite knows, coach Shaw’s got a wealth of experience. You think of Stanford first, because that’s where he spent a ton of time, successful coach."
While his time at Stanford is what he's best known for, Shaw has nine years of experience on NFL sidelines in Oakland and Baltimore Ravens along with his time as an executive.
Because of this experience, Campbell believes he will be an excellent addition to the Lions' staff as they look to maintain their level of elite performance.
"But man, he came from the league. He’s been in this league. He understands football, that’s what he is, he’s a football guy," Campbell said. "He’s gonna bring things to Johnny. His blind spots, he’s gonna cover his blind spots. That’s what he’s gonna be looking for.”