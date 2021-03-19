Boyle: Jamaal Williams Has 'Some Mean Behind His Bones'

New Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle has already spoken to former teammates Jamaal Williams and Geronimo Allison after agreeing to a one-year contract.

Speaking to SI Packer Central via telephone, Boyle shared his excitement about playing in Detroit, and provided some insight regarding the type of players that Williams and Allison are.

"I’ve talked to Jamaal and I talked to Geronimo, as well. It’s just excitement, man. Jamaal and I had a great relationship while I was there for the three years. As you know, he’s high energy, high entertainment. Who would not want to be around Jamaal? When I was on the phone with the Lions’ front office and the head coach (Dan Campbell), I congratulated them for getting Jamaal," Boyle said.

During his time with the Packers, Boyle trained with Allison one offseason, and having familiar faces in the Lions' locker room will make the transition easier for Boyle.

"I’ve talked to G-Mo (Geronimo Allison), just told him my excitement. Him and I had a connection. We trained together one offseason. Him and I have a great relationship," Boyle commented. "It’s going to be nice going into Detroit, knowing some familiar faces that I have some comfort level with."

Last season, Detroit's rushing attack struggled to consistently make an impact for the offense.

Despite repeated efforts to try and produce on the ground, the Lions' backs were oftentimes held to under 100 yards rushing.

The addition of Williams will hopefully complement the skill set of second-year back D'Andre Swift.

"Jamaal is a tough back who is not going to complain. He’s going to do what’s asked of him, and he’s going to do it with 110 percent effort. And, he’s going to bring a smile to the locker room every day. He is one of those guys who you just want around. Him and Aaron Jones are similar. They’re great people."

Boyle added, "Jamaal’s a really good running back. He’s versatile, he can catch the ball, he’s smart, he understands protections. He’s an all-purpose back. And he’s got some mean behind his bones. He’s not afraid of contact, either. One thing he doesn’t have to worry about for his home games is playing in the rain and snow. He doesn’t have to feel like a mermaid or a wet dog or anything like that. He gets to play inside from now on. I’m glad that we’re continuing to be teammates and we can continue that relationship."

