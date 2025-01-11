Caleb Williams Falls For Hilarious Ben Johnson Prank
Chicago Bears fans are anxiously awaiting who will become their next head coach.
No question, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is at the top of the list of coaches that Bears fans want hired.
On Friday, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams fell for a hilarious prank.
Kids allegedly pretending to message the talented signal-caller as Ben Johnson were able to get in touch with the No. 1 overall pick for a FaceTime video call.
"Hey Caleb, this is Ben Johnson," a text messaged shared online read. "Just wanted to reach out ahead of time before it gets released to the media, I will be taking the HC job. Very excited to work with you in the future. Great things. I wanted you to be the first to know. We will talk more as the season winds down."
After questioning if it was actually one of the top offensive coordinators in the league, Williams expressed his excitement in his reply.
"I'm definitely excited for the future! Let's get this s**t going and turn it around and do what hasn't been done in years," Williams exclaimed.
Unfortunately for Williams, the video call quickly revealed he had been duped. But, the Bears signal-caller handled it well, as the fans excitedly got a brief opportunity to talk to one of the young quarterbacks in the NFL.
Johnson has participated in virtual interviews with multiple teams during Detroit's bye week.
Raiders enamored with Ben Johnson
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport has expressed that the Las Vegas Raiders are very fond of Johnson.
Recall, minority owner Tom Brady broadcasted a couple of games featuring the Lions this season for Fox.
Rapoport shared, “He has quickly emerged as the candidate to watch for Las Vegas, as the Raiders, in a search that prominently includes limited partner Tom Brady, are willing to wait as long as it takes to secure their potential future head coach."
Additional reading
1.) Salary Cap: How Much Will Detroit Carry Over in 2025?
2.) Teddy Bridgewater Tells Jameson Williams 'Keep Working, Stay Angry'
3.) Four Detroit Lions Named AP First-Team All-Pro
4.) Lions Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu Needed Surgery to Address Dislocated Finger