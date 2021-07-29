Dan Campbell: Some 'Pajama Warriors' Drift Away When Pads Put On

Next week, the real evaluation begins of members of the Detroit Lions roster.

At this early stage of Detroit Lions training camp, not many conclusive statements can be made.

Players are only wearing helmets and physical contact is minimal.

The four-day training camp acclimation period will end beginning with practice on Monday.

At that point, head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff will have a better sense of what the players on this roster are about.

During his pre-practice media on Thursday, Campbell addressed what lets him know how much ability the roster has when it finally comes time to put pads on.

“For me, it’s not even so much -- it is the players," he said. "Some of it is the players inside the scheme because of the nature of the way we’re playing. This defense, they chip away. (Anthony) Lynn is wanting to do things offensively until you can get into pads and you can really lay into each other, you don’t know who is best suited inside that scheme necessarily.

"There are some pajama warriors who are unbelievable, but you guys know it, it happens every year. When they put the pads on, they drift away. They can be the worst looking athlete you’ve ever seen, but all of a sudden, you put pads on, they’re just football players. It happens every year. It just does. So, some of that is going to happen.”

