Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Dan Campbell Provides Update on D'Andre Swift's Availability for Week 13

    D'Andre Swift is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on Swift's availability ahead of Minnesota Vikings game.
    Author:

    Running back D'Andre Swift left the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears with a shoulder sprain. 

    "That’s a wait and see. Know it’s a shoulder sprain, so we’ll see where it goes," Dan Campbell said following his team's 16-14 loss to the Bears.

    It was reported over the weekend that Swift was day-to-day, as he is working to continue what has turned into a solid sophomore campaign. 

    He first injured his shoulder against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Over the past four weeks, Swift has emerged as the team's most explosive weapon on offense. 

    Against the Steelers, he ran for a career-high 130 yards on 33 carries.

    Recommended Lions Articles

    cade5

    3 Reasons Michigan Wolverines Can Win College Football Playoff

    Michigan Wolverines have the potential to win a National Championship this season.

    vikings5

    Detroit Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs against Minnesota Vikings

    The Detroit Lions are home underdogs when they play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at Ford Field.

    lions5

    Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Detroit Lions on Sunday

    A Sunday without the Detroit Lions might not be such a bad thing.

    In a road loss to the Cleveland Browns, Swift recorded 14 carries for  136 yards. 

    On Thanksgiving, Swift netted zero yards on three carries, but secured three receptions for 9 yards prior to leaving the game. 

    "He's pretty sore," Campbell told reporters on Monday. "And so, right now, I would say it's hard to say. It's hard to say that you'd see him playing. But there again, we'll know a lot more on how he feels tomorrow, and then certainly on Wednesday. But, I know he's hurting a little bit."

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    swift5
    News

    Dan Campbell Provides Update on D'Andre Swift's Availability for Week 13

    just now
    cade5
    News

    3 Reasons Michigan Wolverines Can Win College Football Playoff

    4 hours ago
    vikings5
    News

    Detroit Lions Open as 7-Point Underdogs against Minnesota Vikings

    7 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Everyone's Saying the Same Thing About Detroit Lions on Sunday

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17229303_168388382_lowres
    News

    Holding Calls Derailed Lions' Offense in Week 12

    Nov 28, 2021
    USATSI_17165726_168388382_lowres
    News

    Roundtable: Is It Too Soon to Judge Dan Campbell?

    Nov 28, 2021
    hutch5
    News

    Lions Draft Hutchinson and QB of Future in Latest Mock Draft

    Nov 28, 2021
    michigan5
    News

    Look: Heated Halftime Exchange Occurred Between Wolverines and Buckeyes

    Nov 27, 2021