Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 5 Projected Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions are heading into U.S. Bank Stadium looking for a victory after four consecutive losses to start the 2021 season.
“Look, winning solves a lot of issues, solves a lot of problems in this profession and most professions. It certainly -- it helps. It helps you get going," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "It helps you jump out of bed maybe a little bit better. And so, yeah, it does. That’s what this is about is getting that first win for us and getting a win. But at the end of the day, no matter what happens, you’ve got to put your best foot forward and we’ve got to go back to work no matter what. You’ve got to go back to work and find a way to improve. And you guys get tired of hearing me say this, but we are in a race to improve and it’s got to be that way every day, every week, every game.”
Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 5 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.
Quarterback (2)
- Jared Goff
- David Blough
Running back (4)
- D’Andre Swift
- Jamaal Williams
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Jermar Jefferson
Fullback (1)
- Jason Cabinda
Wide receiver (6)
- Kalif Raymond
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Quintez Cephus
- Trinity Benson
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Tom Kennedy
Tight end (3)
- T.J. Hockenson
- Darren Fells
- Shayne Zylstra
Recommended Lions Articles
Predictions: Lions-Vikings
The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Week 5 contest between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
Report: Hockenson, Sewell Will Be Active against Vikings
The Detroit Lions will have two of their key players available against the Minnesota Vikings.
Look: Hassan Haskins Hurdles Cornhuskers Defender
Michigan Wolverines are locked in a tight battle on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Offensive line (8)
- Penei Sewell
- Jonah Jackson
- Evan Brown
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- Matt Nelson
- Logan Stenberg
- Will Holden
- Ryan McCollum
Defensive linemen (7)
- Michael Brockers
- Nick Williams
- Alim McNeill
- Levi Onwuzurike
- John Penisini
- Jashon Cornell
- Eric Banks
EDGE (5)
- Trey Flowers
- Charles Harris
- Julian Okwara
- Austin Bryant
- Jesse Lemonier
Linebackers (5)
- Alex Anzalone
- Derrick Barnes
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- Anthony Pittman
- Josh Woods
Defensive backs (10)
- Amani Oruwariye
- Jerry Jacobs
- Bobby Price
- A.J. Parker
- Corey Ballentine
- Tracy Walker
- Will Harris
- Dean Marlowe
- Daryl Worley
- C.J. Moore
Special teams (3)
- Jack Fox
- Austin Seibert
- Scott Daly