    • October 10, 2021
    Huddle Up: Detroit Lions Week 5 Projected Depth Chart

    Here are members of the Detroit Lions who will be counted on to aid the team against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.
    The Detroit Lions are heading into U.S. Bank Stadium looking for a victory after four consecutive losses to start the 2021 season.

    “Look, winning solves a lot of issues, solves a lot of problems in this profession and most professions. It certainly -- it helps. It helps you get going," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday. "It helps you jump out of bed maybe a little bit better. And so, yeah, it does. That’s what this is about is getting that first win for us and getting a win. But at the end of the day, no matter what happens, you’ve got to put your best foot forward and we’ve got to go back to work no matter what. You’ve got to go back to work and find a way to improve. And you guys get tired of hearing me say this, but we are in a race to improve and it’s got to be that way every day, every week, every game.”

    Here are players Campbell and Co. will be counting on in Week 5 in their attempt to secure their first victory of the 2021 season.

    Quarterback (2)

    Running back (4)

    Fullback (1)

    • Jason Cabinda

    Wide receiver (6)

    Tight end (3)

    Offensive line (8)

    Defensive linemen (7)

    EDGE (5)

    • Trey Flowers
    • Charles Harris
    • Julian Okwara
    • Austin Bryant
    • Jesse Lemonier

    Linebackers (5)

    Defensive backs (10)

    Special teams (3)

