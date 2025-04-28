Five Things to Know About Lions EDGE Ahmed Hassanein
After sticking in the Power Four for the first four selections of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions finally reached into the Group of Five talent pool. Detroit addressed its EDGE need with Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein.
Here are five things to know about the newest Lions EDGE.
First ever Egyptian selected in the NFL Draft
Hassanein became the first ever Egyptian to be selected in the NFL Draft. While he was initially born in the United States, the EDGE headed to Cairo with his father at a young age.
With the violence in Egypt, Hassanein found his outlet in sports such as wrestling and boxing. Fighting was common, with people using it to make themselves known.
“It was hard growing up in Egypt because you had to fight for everything, fight to make a living,” Hassanein revealed. “Fighting in Egypt was a normal thing, people did it to make their presence known.”
With the pitch of his brother, Ahmed found his way back into the United States, where his new outlet became football. After the growing pains of learning the game, he exploded onto the scene, especially in his final two seasons at Boise State.
High character player
For his final season as a Bronco, the EDGE was named team captain alongside star running back Ashton Jeanty. His draft profile from Dane Brugler includes how he loves training with his teammates and calls them “his brothers.”
Hassanein has shining character off the field, being named Academic All-Conference during four seasons, second team Academic All-American as a junior, and being one of three finalists for Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.
Studying Aaron Donald
In 2018, when Hassanein was beginning to learn football, he was looking at film on Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald. The young EDGE picked one of the best players to study film on, witnessing one of the greatest defensive linemen go to work for the Rams.
The film study on Donald helped turn Hassanein’s philosophy from “see ball, get ball” into a polished player that led Boise State in sacks and tackles for loss in each of the last two seasons.
Strong first impression
After receiving the call from Dan Campbell, the lineman was a clear character fit for the Lions. He told Dan Campbell he’d be ready to lay down his life for the Lions, and he wants Campbell to believe in him.
“I will die on that field for you, coach,” Hassanein said. “I promise I will.”
For a coach like Campbell, whose introductory press conference included discussion on biting a kneecap, there must have been a grin on the other end of that phone call. The Lions have a high character, high intensity and grit-fueled player.
On the topic of grit, Hassanein played through a shoulder injury the final nine games of his junior year. The Lions and Brad Holmes, as expected, targeted a player with resilience and a team-first attitude.
Unforgettable day
Hearing your name called at the NFL Draft already makes memories for a lifetime, but Hassanein was prepared to make Saturday even more special. Shortly after having his future location decided, Hassanein dropped down to a knee to propose to his girlfriend.
This selection, Hassanein’s story, the phone call and the proposal easily make this a contender for one of the most notable Lions Day Three selections from recent memory, perhaps since Amon-Ra St. Brown. Two life-changing events were all wrapped up into one day for Hassanein. He will never forget April 26, 2025.