Film Review: How Lions Quieted Potent Cardinals Offense
The Detroit Lions were tasked with holding a talented offensive unit in check when they traveled to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 3.
In the first two weeks, the Cardinals looked efficient and fast-paced in a close loss to the Bills and a domination of the Los Angeles Rams. With mobile quarterback Kyler Murray leading the way, the high-powered offense got off to a fast start with a touchdown on their first series in Sunday's game.
However, the Lions' defense made several moves that ultimately quieted the offense and limited them to just two field goals the rest of the way.
"It's still not perfect, but ultimately we knew, and our guys knew this was gonna be one of those grimy, gritty, inglorious type jobs that was gonna need to be done," said coach Dan Campbell. "On the O-line, D-line, receivers, DBs, everywhere man. And that's exactly the game it was. We needed to outgain this team in the run game, O-line did that (with) 188 (yards) to their 77. We kept Murray at bay for the most part, which was huge on defense."
Here's a look at how the Lions held Murray and the Cardinals' offense in check.
Improved coverage
After taking a 10-point lead into the halftime break, the Lions' defense was tasked with keeping the Cardinals off the board to prevent a momentum swing in the third quarter. The Cardinals mounted a drive into Detroit territory, threatening to cut into the lead.
With Matt Prater having a big leg, the Cardinals are within field goal range on this snap at the Lions' 35-yard line. Notice that Detroit's defense is out of alignment as the ball is snapped, with players shuffling around as Murray gets the ball and fakes a handoff.
Because the Lions' defense is scrambling, Murray has an opportunity to make them pay. The Cardinals have one receiver on a deep crossing route and the other, Marvin Harrison Jr., running a go route.
Terrion Arnold does a good job of flipping his hips to get in phase, but is still behind the receiver. However, Kerby Joseph provides excellent safety help and stays on Harrison's inside hip.
This allows Joseph to be in perfect position when the ball is in the air. There's no concern about contact, as he has the leverage on Harrison based on where the ball is thrown. The Illinois product does a good job of high-pointing the football and making the interception in the end zone.
Speaking of Arnold, it was an up-and-down day for the rookie in his third NFL start. He missed time briefly with a knee injury before reentering the game, and struggled early on.
Matched up against Harrison, who was a top pick in the 2024 Draft as well, Arnold allowed two receptions for 31 yards on six targets. He was flagged for pass interference for the fourth time this season, but bounced back with a strong second half showing.
On this fourth quarter rep, Arnold lines up against Harrison in press-man coverage. Rather than use his hands at the line of scrimmage, however, he relies on his fleet feet to stay in phase with the talented wide receiver.
The Alabama product does a solid job of limiting contact downfield as to avoid a whistle. He ultimately breaks up the pass. In the future, Arnold can do a better job of getting his head around in an effort to intercept this ball, but it's an encouraging rep from the rookie who is still adjusting to life in the NFL.
Crushing the pocket
Murray got the Lions with two runs early. The first appeared to be a zone-read on which Aidan Hutchinson got too deep in the backfield, allowing for Murray to run around him. The second was a scramble on which Detroit's defense lost contain.
On two runs, Murray had notched 34 rushing yards just one series into the game. After that series, however, the quarterback was held to just 11 yards on the ground the rest of the way. A big part of Detroit's defensive success was its ability to make Murray uncomfortable and crush the pocket.
On a second quarter third-and-2, with Arizona on its own 30-yard line, Detroit gets a key stop leading to its final touchdown drive of the half. The Lions send four at Murray, with Hutchinson coming off the edge to the quarterback's right.
Jack Campbell is deployed as a quarterback spy, meaning his sole responsibility is to mirror Murray's movement in what is essentially man-to-man coverage. The defensive line squeezes the pocket in on Murray, which forces him to step up.
However, just as he steps up, Levi Onwuzurike disengages from his blocker and nearly notches a sack.
Later in the game, the Cardinals are again facing a crucial third down. At this stage in the game, the Lions' defense is on a roll and has kept the Cardinals quiet for the entirety of the second half.
Facing a third-and-10 from their own 28-yard line. The Lions did a solid job of keeping Murray in the pocket and collapsing it around him. On this rep, they do just that again.
Murray uses a hard count to try to bring out a blitzer and get the Lions to reveal their pressure plan. Detroit has two linebackers up tight on the line of scrimmage, so it wasn't being shy about the heat coming.
On the snap, the Lions bring six against the Cardinals' five offensive linemen. Running back Emari Demercado does a good job of chipping the blitzing linebackers, but Murray has no time to maneuver with the defensive line in heavy pursuit.
Because Murray can't extend the play, he's forced to take a chance downfield. The result is a lofted pass too far past the direction of Michael Wilson, resulting in a punt.
On the Cardinals' final drive of the game, they were finally able to generate some momentum. Trailing by 10, Arizona was forced to operate with urgency in its efforts to cut into Detroit's lead quickly.
After moving the chains with a completion to Elijah Higgins, the Cardinals face a first-and-10 at the Lions' 32-yard line. Murray lines up in the shotgun with James Conner to his left. The Lions bring four on the snap, and two rushers win.
One is Hutchinson, who clears Paris Johnson Jr. with a clean chop-and-spin move to get past the inside shoulder of the blocker. The other is Mekhi Wingo, who gets by the inside shoulder of the right guard Will Hernandez.
With Alim McNeill listed as day-to-day, Wingo could be set to take on an increased role. He played 28 snaps in Sunday's game and recorded three tackles. On this play, he was close to recording a sack but was beaten by Hutchinson, who is able to finish off Murray as the quarterback gives himself up.