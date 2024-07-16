All Lions

How To Obtain Detroit Lions Training Camp Tickets

Tickets are available for training camp Tuesday morning.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2)
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
The opportunity to see the Detroit Lions during training camp this year will be coveted by many.

In order to get a glimpse of a team that is among those in contention to win a Super Bowl this year, tickets to attend training camp will be made available to the general public Tuesday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

In order to get in the queue with other supporters, visit here.

According to the team's website, "Tickets will be made available to the public on Tuesday, July 16 at 10:00 AM EST. Ensure you have the latest version of the Detroit Lions Mobile App as tickets will be delivered to your mobile account. In accordance with the National Football League's digital ticketing policies, all NFL teams are required to deliver tickets digitally. All Detroit Lions Training Camp tickets will be delivered digitally in your personal My Lions Account powered by Ticketmaster's convenient digital ticketing platform."

Practices open to general public

  • July 29th at 8:30 AM - Open to public
  • July 30th at 8:30 AM - Open to public
  • July 31st at 8:30 AM - Open to public
  • August 1st at 8:30 AM- Open to public
  • August 11th at 1:15 PM - Open to public
  • August 14th at 8:30 AM - Open to public

Published
John Maakaron

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies.

