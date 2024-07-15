Training Camp Preview: Do Lions Have Enough Offensive Line Depth?
The Detroit Lions' offensive line is seen as one of, if not the best collective units in the entire NFL.
With center Frank Ragnow serving as the anchor and plenty of talent along the starting five, Detroit has been able to excel on the ground thanks to the maulers who pave the run lanes. Another key component is All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, who inked a four-year extension this offseason.
The Lions also added a piece to the fold in the form of veteran Kevin Zeitler, who comes to Detroit for his 13th NFL season. One of the league's most durable linemen over the course of his career, Zeitler brings veteran experience and knowledge having played across a number of schemes.
Here's a preview of what the Lions have to offer on the offensive line with training camp fast approaching.
Reason for hope
The Lions' offensive line, when fully healthy, is as good as any other in the league. Sewell emerged as one of the top right tackles in the game, while Taylor Decker has been steady on the left side. With two strong bookend tackles, Detroit has been able to keep Jared Goff healthy for the duration of the last two years.
The interior is just as strong. Ragnow may be the best center in the league with Jason Kelce's retirement, while the guard tandem of Graham Glasgow and Kevin Zeitler giving the team two reliable pieces.
Glasgow was a pleasant surprise last year and earned a three-year extension to remain with the team, while Zeitler fills the void left by Jonah Jackson's departure. If the group can remain healthy, Detroit's offense will once again reap the benefits.
Reason for worry
Health will always be a concern with the nature of offensive line play. Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow both missed time last year, but the unit was as healthy as its been over Dan Campbell's tenure as head coach.
The Lions will have to have reliable depth ready to go in the case of an injury. Colby Sorsdal was up-and-down in his rookie year last year, as he was eventually beat out as the top backup by Kayode Awosika.
Those two, along with Dan Skipper and rookies Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany, will have opportunities to showcase their ability as backup options. Finding reliable options who can step in in a pinch is paramount for the Lions to remain playing at a high level.
Training camp battle
With the starting five positions seemingly set ahead of camp, extra attention will be paid to the backup battles. Sorsdal and Awosika seem likely to compete at guard along with Mahogany. Still, Sorsdal spent some time at tackle in minicamp and OTAs and appears to be a player the Lions want to utilize in either area.
If Sorsdal can develop into a utility lineman, he would give the team immense value as a first option off the bench. Awosika was the option to start the NFC Championship game after Jackson suffered an injury and won't go away quietly.
Player to watch
Manu will be a player worth keeping tabs on when training camp opens. The consensus opinion is that he can grow into a high-level player with development based on his athletic profile. Still, he will need plenty of time to adjust after playing collegiately in Canada.
With the Lions often electing to rest their starters for preseason games, Manu should get some extended playing time in Detroit's three matchups. How he holds up will be fascinating to monitor, as the Lions could wind up landing a massive steal if he eventually reaches his potential.