20 Players to Watch at Lions Training Camp
The Detroit Lions are rapidly approaching the start of what many believe will be a historic campaign in 2024. Coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have done a superb job building the team around their desired culture.
As a result, camp itself will be full of competition and battles between incumbents and newcomers. With such high expectations facing the team in 2024, how they choose to both handle and acknowledge what the team is up against will be telling.
Here are 20 players to watch when the Lions begin training camp.
WR Jameson Williams
The Lions have gotten flashes of brilliance from Williams over his limited opportunities in two NFL seasons. With an opportunity for increased action and a full offseason, Williams has a golden chance to thrive in Ben Johnson's offense in 2024.
K Jake Bates
One of the most intriguing battles in training camp will be between the kickers. After rising to fame in the UFL by nailing long-distance kicks, Bates was a commodity amongst Lions fans. Now that he's with the organization, he has a chance to cement himself as the long-term kicking option.
DB Brian Branch
Branch missed OTAs and minicamp after an offseason procedure, so there was little shown about what his role will be this season. While he showed his prowess at the nickel spot as a rookie, Campbell hinted that he could see more action at safety this season.
Time will tell where Branch ends up, but he's arguably the best defensive playmaker on the team and will impact the game wherever he lands on the field.
QB Jared Goff
Fresh off signing a massive contract extension this offseason, Goff has earned the right to be Detroit's quarterback of the future. He has performed with the best statistically over the last two seasons, and should do so once again with his array of talent.
Now that the veteran has long-term stability with the team, his task is now to lead Detroit to a Super Bowl championship. He can set the tone for that with a strong training camp.
DL Levi Onwuzurike
The 2024 season is a big one for Onwuzurike, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Injuries have slowed him over his first three years, so it will be pivotal for the Washington product to assert himself within the defensive line rotation early in camp.
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
With Josh Reynolds off to Denver, there is an opening for a big role in Detroit's wide receiver room. While Peoples-Jones was unable to make a significant impact after being acquired at the deadline last year, he has proven his ability with a strong year in 2022.
Peoples-Jones can be a difference maker for Detroit's offense, as his size is a commodity for the room. There will be a battle for the third wide receiver spot, and Peoples-Jones is talented enough to earn the spot and play a big role for Detroit.
CB Emmanuel Moseley
Moseley was an intriguing addition in 2023, but his season was limited to just one game as he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his first appearance. Detroit liked him enough to bring him back on another one year deal, so he's worth keeping an eye on in 2024.
OL Colby Sorsdal
After getting opportunities in a pinch last year, Sorsdal appears primed to be a valuable depth player for Detroit's offensive line. He cross-trained during the spring, getting reps at both guard and tackle. If he can develop into a versatile backup, the 2023 fifth-round pick will be a big part of the Lions' line.
S C.J. Moore
Moore missed all of last season while serving a suspension for violating the league's gambling rules. Now, he's back in Motown with a chance to contribute both defensively and on special teams. The Lions are light on safety depth, and Moore could wind up with a big role in addition to his solid work on special teams.
QB Hendon Hooker
Hooker struggled at points during the spring in what was his first taste of offseason action. Now, the third-round pick will work in training camp for the first time. He'll have every opportunity to win the backup job and will likely get plenty of preseason reps, but ultimately he'll need to show consistency for the Lions to feel comfortable rolling with two quarterbacks on roster into the regular season.
OLB Mitchell Agude
Agude took advantage of increased opportunities in the spring. With other players out with injury, he got plenty of reps and maximized them. Training camp offers the Lions' staff their first extended look at Agude, who spent camp last season with the Dolphins.
Detroit needs pass-rush juice, and there's a chance that a player like Agude can be someone who offers it.
RB Sione Vaki
The Lions appear enamored with the potential Vaki has as a running back. Though the Utah product was a safety by trade, his limited stint as a running back in college was enough for the Lions to create their vision.
Whether or not Vaki has a large role in his rookie campaign, there's a good chance he provides splash plays in some capacity. He's another player who will benefit from preseason reps as he continues to develop at his new position.
DL Mathieu Betts
The Lions are taking a chance on the reigning CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Betts impressed in the spring. If he can show some coverage versatility and prove that his pass-rush success at the CFL level is no fluke, he'll be hard to keep off the final roster.
OL Giovanni Manu
Manu is an athletic freak who has all the traits of a future star. However, he'll need time to adjust to life in the NFL after playing collegiately in Canada. While he may not be immediately ready to contribute, Manu should benefit from the reps he gets in camp and the preseason.
LB Jack Campbell
Campbell is expected to take a step forward after a rookie year that featured struggles. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard praised the young player's leadership skills and the way he approached the offseason. If Campbell can find his form at the NFL level, he has the look of the Lions' middle linebacker of the future.
WR Kaden Davis
Another late addition that popped in OTAs was Davis, who signed with the Lions after being a tryout player for minicamp. He made several impressive catches during the spring and is a disciplined route runner. He could make the competition for the final roster spots quite interesting with a strong camp.
CB Terrion Arnold
Plenty of eyes will be on Detroit's prized new addition. As the team's first-round choice in 2024, Arnold carries high expectations. He seems to have the necessary mindset to succeed as a rookie corner in the NFL.
While he'll likely take lumps at points during the season, Arnold is confident. He has serious playmaking ability in the secondary and could breathe new life into a secondary that struggled mightily in 2023.
OL Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is the newcomer in an offensive line that the Lions have built. The veteran, who has played for four teams over more than a decade in the NFL, is tasked with helping the line to produce at a high level after the departure of Jonah Jackson.
The former Raven has been one of the league's most durable linemen over his career. If he doesn't miss a beat with his new team, Detroit will benefit greatly.
S Ifeatu Melifonwu
One of the biggest emergences late in the year came from Melifonwu. Injuries slowed him down for most of his first two NFL seasons, but his extended stint at the end of his third showed that he's more than capable of contributing.
The next task for Melifonwu is to prove that his run was no fluke. He has unique blitzing skills with a knack for finding the ball.
CB Ennis Rakestraw
Health will be a big factor for Rakestraw, who is expected to be a big piece in training camp. He doesn't carry the same caliber of expectations as Arnold, but should be a strong player nonetheless.
Rakestraw fits Detroit's physical mold defensively. He's also worth keeping an eye on for positional purposes, as the team tries to find how to best use all of its new talent.