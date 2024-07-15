'Too Ready': Ennis Rakestraw Playing EA Sports College Football 25
Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is like many who are thrilled that EA Sports College Football 25 is now available to play online.
After 11 years, the popular college football video game is now available as a digital download for those who pre-ordered it.
For over a decade, gamers have been clamoring for the game to return, as the attachment to college programs has grown and the ability to play with significantly improved gaming systems has made playing sports games nearly life-like.
According to USA Today, "The presentation of the game will blow every gamer away. The details of every team and stadium is precise, capturing the unique traditions and pageantry of every FBS school. For instance, UCLA's '8 clap' can be heard during games and Hawai'i fans celebrate by throwing up the shaka. Another aspect of the presentation is the commentary. The commentators stressed the hours they put into the game, and there are so many fresh takes coming from the booth where the same things don't get repeated over and over again."
Many who have already started to play have expressed online that the game feels like an updated version of NCAA Football '14.
Rakestraw posted on social media just prior to the release on Monday afternoon, "Too ready."
