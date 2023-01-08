Jeff Okudah Inactive against Packers

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 18 against the Packers.

The Detroit Lions are looking to limit the effectiveness of the Green Bay Packers' offense.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah, who was a late addition to the injury report Friday with an elbow injury, will not suit up in the regular season finale.

He was listed as being a limited participant in the team's final practice of the week, before heading on the road to face the Packers.

With wideout Allen Lazard healthy and rookie Christian Watson emerging, the Lions' defense must continue to pressure the quarterback and limit errors and miscommunication in the secondary.

Over the past couple of weeks, rookie defensive lineman James Houston has been seeing his playing time steadily increase.

“Well, I don’t think that’s anything new from what we’ve been talking about from the beginning of making sure we save that player from himself of making sure he understands exactly what we’re trying to do on a down-to-down basis," said Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. "And, he’s doing a really good job in practice. And, I’m going to continue to say this: You earn your keep, and he has earned the right to play on first and second down.

"He’s earned the right to play on those third-down situations, and he’s continued to earn the right," Glenn continued. "Just like every other person on our defense. When you go out and practice the way you’re supposed to practice and you show that you know what you got -- what’s going on, you’re going to play.”

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 18 inactives: