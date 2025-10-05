What Is Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Cincinnati Bengals?
Entering their Week 5 road contest with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Detroit Lions are not at full health in their secondary.
Starting outside cornerback D.J. Reed has been placed on injured reserve, and second-year pro Terrion Arnold will play through a shoulder injury he suffered a week ago against Cleveland.
Subsequently, nickel corner Amik Robertson, who has suited up at outside corner for the Lions before, will likely go head-to-head on the outside with Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase Sunday.
However, the aforementioned one-on-one matchup for Robertson with Chase comes with a twist.
Bengals Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow remains sidelined with a turf toe injury that will reportedly keep him out for at least three months.
In his absence, Jake Browning will once again take the reins under center. Though Browning filled in admirably during stretches of the 2023 season, his results have been largely underwhelming this year. He’s thrown five interceptions, and has averaged just six yards per pass attempt through two starts.
If Detroit’s front seven, led by EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, can replicate the relentless pressure they displayed against Joe Flacco and the Browns last week, Chase’s opportunities could be limited.
A disruptive pass-rush would force Browning into quick throws and make deep connections with Chase difficult to establish.
Chase himself has experienced a rather slow start to the 2025 campaign.
The star receiver has recorded 26 catches for 264 yards and one touchdown through four games. Yet, more than half of that production came in a single outing against Jacksonville in Week 2.
Since then, he’s totaled just 12 catches across three games, and hasn’t developed much of a rapport with Browning. In fact, in their last two contests, Chase managed only 50 yards against Minnesota and 23 against Denver.
Still, Chase’s explosive ability can change a game in an instant, and Robertson will have to remain disciplined in coverage.
Through four games, the Lions corner has just one pass defensed and no interceptions, and his 58.1 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranks 89th among 165 qualified cornerbacks.
If Robertson can curtail Chase’s productivity, though, Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard’s unit will be in good position.
At this present juncture, I’m predicting that Chase will be held out of the end zone by Robertson & Co., but will still end up with five catches for 65 yards on seven targets.