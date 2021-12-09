Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: T.J. Hockenson Misses Practice

The Detroit Lions are steadily expanding the role of rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes.

After his stellar performance in Week 13, especially on one of the Vikings' two-point conversion attempts, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has gained more confidence in the linebackers unit to play and excel at multiple positions.

Besides Barnes, Josh Woods will also continue to have an opportunity to expand his role on defense, as he has impressed the coaching staff with his play on special teams.

"That’s the good thing about all three of them, is they can play any spot. That’s why we have that rotation with those guys. You’ll see (Josh) Woods and (Derrick) Barnes in a rotation this week, with those guys playing with Alex (Anzalone) out. That’s just how we rotate those guys," Glenn said. "And plus, being out there in Denver, we all know the altitude and all that different stuff. We just got to make sure that we’re on point."

On certain packages that will feature Barnes and Woods, the rookie linebacker out of Purdue will have an opportunity to wear the green dot defensive headset.

"Regardless who we got, if you show that you can help us at all on defense, you’re going to get a chance to play," Glenn said. "So we’re not just going to let this player just sit on the sideline and not get a chance to play just because Derrick was a draft pick. You earn your keep around here."

At the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, quarterback Jared Goff returned after battling the flu earlier this week.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson only participated in warmups, as he observed drills since his left hand was heavily wrapped.

The third-year tight end told reporters he does not expect the injury will prevent him from playing this weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Detroit Lions' Week 11 Thursday Injury Report