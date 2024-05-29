Lions' 2024 Roster Bubble: Cornerbacks
No position group received more reinforcements this offseason for the Detroit Lions than the cornerbacks.
General manager Brad Holmes identified the position as one of clear need, and the organization hit the offseason hard in search of new talent. Matters weren't helped when Cam Sutton, one of last year's top options, was released due to an ongoing legal issue.
Neither of the Lions' starters from the season opener are on the roster, meaning the Lions are in search of new leaders. They added two veterans in Carlton Davis and Amik Robertson, both of whom will help the unit.
Holmes wasn't done making moves, though. He traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft to select Alabama's Terrion Arnold, then doubled up by picking Missouri's Ennis Rakestraw in the second round.
Emmanuel Moseley, who played just two snaps before suffering a torn ACL, is also back in the fold on another one-year contract.
As a result, the Lions' secondary will have a new look. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now tasked with finding the best spots to place all of the new talent.
Roster bubble
As it stands, the Lions have as many as five players who are locks to make the roster. Assuming Moseley is healthy, he should be in a good spot to crack the final 53-man roster. However, a delay in his recovery could send him to the PUP list to begin the year which would open a spot.
Three cornerbacks who made the team last year could be in danger of losing their spots. Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor and Steven Gilmore all got reps on last year's team, but with the added talent will have to battle to retain their spots.
Dorsey was solid on special teams last year when healthy and also started at cornerback when Jerry Jacobs was sent to the bench. However, it was ultimately Vildor who started down the stretch and through the team's playoff run.
Vildor is the most tenured of the group in terms of playing experience, but he left more to be desired with his performance last year. Still, the Lions could value his ability to step in in a pinch.
Gilmore showed off some upside last year in the preseason and ultimately earned a spot on the roster. He was utilized mostly in a special teams role and didn't log many meaningful snaps as a rookie.
If the Lions are looking for upside, Gilmore may be the pick. However, Dorsey and Vildor both proved reliable at points last year.
There's also a pair of potential spot stealers in the mix in Morice Norris Jr. and Craig James. Norris is a hard-hitting versatile UDFA out of Fresno State, while James spent most of the 2023 season on the practice squad.