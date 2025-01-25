Jameson Williams Fined for Touchdown Celebration against Commanders
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams incurred a fine from the NFL for his touchdown celebration against the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Williams was fined $25,325 for a gesture deemed obscene, after scoring on a 61-yard end-around run against the Commanders in the Lions' 45-31 loss last week.
It was the fourth time Williams was fined this season. The first came after he dunked the ball through the goalposts after scoring against the Seattle Seahawks, and the second was also for a celebration he had after scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Williams' third fine was for an interaction he had against the Chicago Bears, when he was whistled for taunting.
The Alabama product finished the game with one catch for 19 yards and one carry for 61 yards and a touchdown. Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, which was one of several career-high statistical totals he set in his third NFL season.
The wideout will have a new wide receivers coach in 2025, as Antwaan Randle El left Detroit to be the wide receivers coach and assistant head coach under former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in Chicago.
Williams is eligible to have his fifth-year option picked up by the team this offseason, as a result of being the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 draft.
