Lions 2025 Schedule: What We Know
The NFL schedule for the 2025 season will be unveiled Wednesday, and the Detroit Lions will officially learn the path they'll travel on a quest for a third-straight NFC North title.
Detroit's schedule is loaded with quality opponents, including nine who made the playoffs. In particular, the road slate will be a gauntlet as they travel to three of the final four teams standing last season.
With the official schedule release just hours away and the potential for leaked games coming throughout the day, here's everything we know about the Lions' schedule for the 2025 season.
Lions 2025 opponents
Home: Green Bay Packers (11-6), Minnesota Vikings (14-3), Chicago Bears (5-12), Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7), Cleveland Browns (3-14), Dallas Cowboys (7-10), New York Giants (3-14), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7).
Away: Green Bay Packers (11-6), Minnesota Vikings (14-3), Chicago Bears (5-12), Cincinnati Bengals (9-8), Baltimore Ravens (12-5), Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), Washington Commanders (12-5), Los Angeles Rams (10-7), Kansas City Chiefs (15-2).
Third-toughest schedule in NFL
If the Lions are to three-peat in the division, it will be by no means a cakewalk. In addition to each of the three divisional opponents having playoff aspirations, Detroit faces a loaded gauntlet with five teams that won their respective divisions.
This schedule is the third-toughest in all of the league according to Sharp Football Analysis, which measures strength of schedule based on opposing projected win/loss totals. Of the reigning division champions Detroit will play, four of the five will be on the road.
In addition to division champions, the Lions will also play four teams that made the playoffs as Wild Card teams. They have home-and-home matchups with Minnesota and Green Bay in addition to hosting Pittsburgh and traveling to Washington.
Revenge opportunities
The Lions will get a chance to avenge two of their three total losses from a year ago. Tampa Bay will return to Ford Field at some point after winning in their last trip in Week 2 of last season.
Detroit's big payback opportunity will come when they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Commanders. Entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and earning a first-round bye, the Lions' season came to an unceremonious end when the Commanders upset them in the Divisional Round last year.
Now, the Lions will have a chance to inflict payback against both of these teams during the 2025 regular season.
Light travel load
While the Lions will play a tough schedule, the travelling they will do ranks near the bottom of the league. In terms of total miles to travel, the Lions rank fourth-lowest in the league. The team's longest trip will be to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams, while the shortest will be their annual trip to Chicago.
Detroit will not participate in an international game this year, as the team will wait until presumably next season to take its talents overseas. The Los Angeles Chargers will do the most traveling this season, as their schedule includes a season-opening trip to Brazil.
Potential Thanksgiving opponents
As of publication, the Lions' opponent for their annual Thanksgiving game has not been revealed. However, based on games that have been leaked, it can be inferred that there are five possible opponents for the holiday matchup.
For starters, Dallas is off the table as they also host a game on Thanksgiving. Chicago will not make a return trip after playing on Thanksgiving last season, as the Bears are scheduled to play the Eagles on the following day.
Additionally, it appears as though the Buccaneers will not be in the mix either as they are expected to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving as the third and final game of the slate.
With this in mind, Detroit's possible Thanksgiving opponents include Minnesota, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and the New York Giants.
Primetime commodity
The Lions were the most-watched team in the NFL last season and figure to be a fixture in nationally televised games once again in 2025. After going unbeaten in regular season primetime games, Detroit will likely be in the mix to be near the top of the league in appearances in these slots once again.
ESPN Monday Night Football play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck hinted at this during an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday. He stated that the Lions are a commodity that all TV networks are clamoring over, and this could be reflected in the schedule release.
Moreso, the Lions' slate of opponents features several opponents for what could be excellent games. Perhaps their trips to Kansas City or Philadelphia could be slated for primetime, or even a divisional showdown or two.
Budding excitement
Multiple members of the organization have begun to express their excitement over the impending schedule release. Second-year cornerback Terrion Arnold took to social media to show his eagerness for the team's season-opener, which has yet to be revealed.
Additionally, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard posted on social media that he had seen the schedule and that he wanted to fast-forward to July and the beginning of training camp after learning it.
It's also worth noting that the Lions will play four preseason games instead of three this year, as they will be participating in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio on July 31. Dan Campbell has also noted that he hoped to conduct two sessions of joint practices during the preseason.