Updated Draft Position Betting Props of Top Draft Prospects

Here is an updated list of the draft position betting props for the top prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 2021 NFL Draft could produce some intriguing storylines, as many believe the draft truly begins when the San Fransisco 49ers are placed on the clock at No. 3 overall.

For the Detroit Lions, there are a myriad of options when it is their turn to select at the No. 7 position.

In the past few days, there has been a growing belief that general manager Brad Holmes & Co. could target an offensive lineman in the first round.

If Penei Sewell is no longer available, the Lions could look to Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern.

“I think I’m the best tackle in the draft,” Slater said via the Detroit Free Press. “So I have a really high level of confidence about that, but at the same time, I’m a team player. If a team wants to play me at guard, I’m all for it. As long as that’s what’s best for the team, I’m happy to play whatever position they need me at.”

Initially, it was believed that Detroit would target one of the elite wideouts that are available in this year's draft class.

With Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase all expected to be selected on Day 1, Detroit could easily decide to upgrade its receiving corps by targeting one of these top wideouts.

Here is an updated list of draft-position prop bets for the top draft prospects, per BetMGM.

Ja'Marr Chase: 6.5 (over +155, under -200)

Penei Sewell: 6.5 (over +110, under -140)

Trey Lance: 6.5 (over +115, under -145)

Kyle Pitts: 5.5 (over +110, under -175)

DeVonta Smith: 11.5 (over -110, under -115)

Jaylen Waddle: 11.5 (Over +100, under -125)

Zach Wilson: 2.5 (over +1100, under -3000)

Micah Parsons: 13.5 (over -110, under -115)

Trevor Lawrence: 1.5 (over +1600, under -10000)

