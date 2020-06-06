Detroit Lions to Continue Virtual Offseason

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that their employee return-to-work program will begin next Wednesday.

"Our staff across all departments have worked diligently while remote and we are appreciative of our hard-working employees," the Lions statement read. "Several committees have been preparing for this phased approach to resume our operation to ensure employee safety is the priority. The NFL Off-Season Program for players remains in a virtual state and our coaching staff will continue to operate as we have over the past several weeks.”

While Detroit's practice facility will be operational, many players and coaches will not be on site next week.

Currently, administrative staff, personnel involved with football operations, nutritionists, equipment and medical staff are the employees permitted to enter the Lions facility.

The Lions are in Phase 3 of the NFL's virtual offseason, which is scheduled to end on June 12.

This past week, Detroit head coach Matt Patricia decided that several team meetings would be dedicated to providing a safe forum to discuss issues of race in America.

“It was just about listening and making sure we tried to get on and open it up for conversation, real conversation, truthful conversation, honest conversation, heartfelt conversation,” Patricia told Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And really, honestly, credit to my players for leading that. They’re the ones that really were able to get it to where it became so powerful.”

The Lions are one of many NFL teams that have decided to still keep their coaches away from their practice facility for the time being.

