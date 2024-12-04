Film Review: How Al-Quadin Muhammad Is Part of Defensive Solution
The Detroit Lions have been forced to find pass rush answers externally following injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
General manager Brad Holmes signed Al-Quadin Muhammad to the practice squad earlier in the year, and traded for Za'Darius Smith at the deadline. The two players, along with Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike, have matched nicely with the interior presence of Alim McNeill and DJ Reader.
In their Thanksgiving win, the trio of Muhammad, Smith and Reader combined for 4.5 sacks and 18 pressures.
Through their efforts, Detroit was able to collectively provide consistent pressure on Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The result was the passer consistently having to work under duress, and allowing the secondary to stay in phase with Chicago's talented receivers.
While there were lapses in the second half leading to three touchdown passes, Williams was constantly on the move in Thursday's game.
Here's a look at how Muhammad, Smith and Reader impacted Detroit's pass rush and their efforts in leading to the team's 10th straight win.
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad recorded his first sack as a Lion in the fourth quarter. With the Bears on their final drive looking to tie the game or steal a win, the veteran sets them back with a display of his relentless effort.
The Lions like Muhammad's motor, as he displays the type of pursuit Detroit desires in their edge rushers. On this particular play, he nearly gets to Williams with an initial move and then chases him down to finish the play.
Lined up outside the tackle, Larry Borom, Muhammad gets leverage on the outside shoulder and then uses his force to get underneath Borom. Williams does a good job of eluding him, but a good effort from Reader collapses the pocket and forces the rookie upfield.
Rather than give up on the play, Muhammad chases after the passer and brings him down from behind for the first sack of his time with the Lions.
Earlier in the game, Muhammad had a near-miss that ended in a holding penalty. On this play, the veteran is lined up on the left of the screen and absolutely dominates his matchup, left tackle Braxton Jones.
Muhammad initiates his move with a chop, then simply pushes over Jones on his way to Williams. The veteran has had flashes of this physicality pop up throughout his stint with Detroit, and on this play it nearly led to a sack. He also drew a holding penalty on Jones.
While the defender isn't able to wrangle in Williams, he's able to get a hand on him and slow him down before a group of other defenders led by Alim McNeill get to him and finish the play.
Za'Darius Smith
Smith had 1.5 sacks in Thursday's game, including a takedown on Chicago's second-to-last play from scrimmage. However, his impact goes well beyond the box score as he had a total of nine pressures.
The veteran, acquired from the Cleveland Browns at the trade deadline, has had a big impact on Detroit's pass rush over the last three games. On this specific play, he doesn't record a sack but plays a massive part in forcing a throwaway.
Detroit puts him on the inside, standing up to Josh Paschal's left. Smith starts by attacking Jones, then spins when he draws the attention of left guard Teven Jenkins. It's a clean spin move, and Smith forces Williams to abandon the pocket.
Smith has a chance to finish the play, but Jenkins does a good job of getting back into the play and keeping it alive. Paschal disengages and is able to spill Williams toward the sideline, eventually resulting in a harmless throwaway.
The first of two sacks Smith had a hand in on the Bears' final drive, this play is the first after the two-minute warning.
On this rep, it's a bit tougher for Smith to disengage from his block. However, the coverage being deployed by the Lions forces Williams to hold onto the ball longer than he'd like to. As a result, Smith is able to help collapse the pocket.
Smith gets credit for a half-sack on this play, as he gets some help from Ezekiel Turner. The linebacker has proven to be a solid find after bouncing around different organizations this year. Here, he's man-to-man with the running back, and because the running back is pass protecting it allows him to either help out in coverage or get after the quarterback.
With the way the play is going, Turner shoots the gap at the perfect time and is able to help corral Williams for the sack.
DJ Reader
With the edge being decimated by injuries, the Lions have had to rely on their interior to supply some extra production in the pass rush element of the game. Reader was brought to Detroit in the offseason to be a run-stuffer, but he's also been able to get after the quarterback throughout his career.
Against the Bears, Reader had two sacks. His first one came on this play, where he's lined up as the team's nose tackle head-up on the center. He absorbs a double team on the snap, which diverts attention away from the edge.
Though Reader is stuck on the block early, he gets some help from the edge in collapsing the pocket. Because of this, he is able to stay in the play. When one of his blockers leaves him, he's able to win the rest of the race and take Williams to the turf.
His second sack is similar to the first in that he doesn't win off the ball with a devastating move, but rather gets to Williams with a display of relentlessness. Williams has a look as he finishes his drop, as he could fire the ball over the middle and take a chance.
However, Williams elects to hold on to the ball. Just as the Bears' receiver is breaking in, Reader wins against Teven Jenkins and gets after the quarterback. With Alim McNeill also in hot pursuit, Williams tries to get loose, but Reader has other ideas and takes him to the turf.