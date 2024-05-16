Lions Favored in Majority of 2024 Games
The Detroit Lions are betting favorites in 13 of their 17 regular season contests this upcoming season, according to Draft Kings.
With a first-place schedule, the confidence level across the NFL world that Detroit will be competitive again in 2024 is quite high.
The early portion of Detroit's schedule is favorable, with three of the first four contests being played at home at Ford Field.
After coming close to representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, Detroit's roster is locked in on taking another step forward as an organization.
“Yeah, that’s our goal. And our standards continue to rise and our internal expectations have always been that. I don’t think that’s wavered. But I think the focus and the intensity of even right now, in May and April, has been picked up a little bit," Goff told 97.1 The Ticket about Super Bowl aspirations. "Guys know what we’re looking at. We know who’s on the team, we know what positions everyone’s in, we know what everyone’s role is and we know what the ultimate goal is."
The Lions have had special continuity throughout the last three seasons, as their coaches and coordinators are among the most tenured in their specific positions. With many young players as part of their core, Detroit has the feel of building something both sustainable and special.
"Everyone’s falling in line and knows where to be and how to get there," Goff said. "It’s an exciting time for sure but there’s still a ton of work to do. By no means will we show up Week 1 and be the same team we were last year at the end of the year. We’ve got a lot of work to do to get to that point. We know that, and that’s the challenge and the fun part.”
Current Lions' odds for 2024 regular season
All lines via DraftKings Sportsbook*
Week 1 vs. Rams: Lions -3
Week 2 vs. Buccaneers: Lions -6
Week 3 at Cardinals: Lions -4
Week 4 vs. Seahawks: Lions -6
Week 6 at Cowboys: Cowboys -0.5
Week 7 at Vikings: Lions -3
Week 8 vs. Titans: Lions -7
Week 9 at Packers: Packers -1.5
Week 10 at Texans: Texans -1
Week 11 vs. Jaguars: Lions -4
Week 12 at Colts: Lions -2.5
Week 13 vs. Bears: Lions -3.5
Week 14 vs. Packers: Lions -2.5
Week 15 vs. Bills: Lions -2
Week 16 at Bears: Lions -2
Week 17 at 49ers: 49ers -4.5
Week 18 vs. Vikings: Lions -5
*Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.