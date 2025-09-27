Lions Heard Pass-Rush Complaints 'Loud and Clear'
Despite what is said publicly, the Detroit Lions have heard all the complaints made about the roster and the lack of sack totals the past couple of seasons.
New defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was candid this week, during his weekly media session.
The team was able to record seven total sacks against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, far more than what many believed the Lions' defense could record.
Prior to the start of the season, many pundits and supporters felt the team did not do enough to add talent opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
"Yeah, these guys hear you all, that’s what I would say. This isn’t the old school days of, ‘Oh, block out the noise.’ That sounds good, but these guys hear you all," said Sheppard. "They’re on their phones all day. There’s constant - and they hear you loud and clear that we only have one pass-rusher here. They hear you loud and clear when you say we only got close to (Packers QB) Jordan Love two times. And these guys take pride in their profession."
Veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad stepped in admirably after Marcus Davenport was injured and eventually placed on the injured reserve list.
"It’s why it’s a joy to coach these guys. It’s a joy to be able to do what I do every day because these guys take pride in what they do," said Sheppard. "The level of detail they’ve shown just week to week and wanting to know the why’s. ‘Why are we doing this? Why are we setting this up this way?’ And then being able as a coach to give them the complete vision, so then they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’ And then you’re buying that belief and these guys are all in. You see the effort these guys play with."
Muhammad recorded two-and-a-half sacks and has been praised by the coaching staff for his consistent, reliable effort showcased each time he takes the field.
"I told you from day one. Look at (Al-Quadin Muhammad) number 96, take away ability, take away everything, let’s talk about effort, now that’s a collective unit now all playing like that," Sheppard noted. "So now, if you don’t play like that, you’re the anomaly and you’re the odd man out. So, if we can continue to build on the things that we’ve done, I think we can continue to play up to the standard of our defense.
"Which, let me remind you all, we still have yet to play up to. We still have yet to play up to," Sheppard commented further. "I told the unit, the last thing I addressed moving forward to Cleveland was, ‘Can we please come in on Monday and say we made them earn everything?’ Because I want to see what that looks like. I want to see what it looks like when we make the other opponent have to earn their keep because we’ve yet to do that. So, these guys understand that and I believe we’ll have that moving forward.”