SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

New Lions General Manager Must Set Bar Extremely High

Daniel Kelly

The next general manager of the Detroit Lions has a tall task ahead of him. 

The individual must be able to restore the "roar" of a franchise that has fallen on extremely hard times, with a total of just 13 wins since the start of the 2018 season (Matt Patricia's first year as Lions head man). 

In order for the organization to become relevant once again, the new GM must do the following three things: 

1.) Be able to identify and hire a coaching staff capable of implementing offensive, defensive and special teams strategies the NFL has never seen before. 

In a reactive league, unpredictability wins. Different wins, historically.

More of the same won't work for a Detroit team that hasn't won many playoff games. 

2.) Understand and be able to communicate how to effectively and ethically work around the current selection process in the draft and the free-agency system to build a powerhouse. 

Simply put, the new general manager must find better players in each round of the draft. 

When deals are made, Detroit must come out ahead, and the players and/or picks dealt cannot go on to shine for other teams, like so often has occurred in recent memory. 

One area that ex-Lions GM Bob Quinn failed at was in understanding the value of the picks he held. 

Selecting a tight end with the No. 8 overall pick and a cornerback with the No. 3 pick is inexcusable. 

If Quinn would have understood the basic, fundamental tasks of his job, Detroit could have been in the hunt for the playoffs this season. 

3.) Know how to effectively get the most out of everyone currently in place. 

The new GM cannot be one of those people who has to have it their way to have any chance of winning. 

The last thing the Lions need is someone who does not think they can win unless they have “their people” in place and the security of a five-year deal while they fumble around to put their staff together.

The new GM needs to know how to take the existing staff and roster of players and win it all, via the art of reshaping the environment, knowing how to bring the most out of everyone and the use of innovative strategies on the field. 

The new GM must believe that "any 53" can win, and must know how to make it happen. 

The next GM must care more about winning than anyone else out there applying for the job. This is the only way it translates. 

This candidate is out there. This candidate exists. 

If the Lions can get this person, the roar will be restored and in a profound fashion. 

Detroit is literally one hire away from being in the same conversation as the league's perennial playoff contenders.

And starting as early as next season.

More from SI All Lions:

Ranking 8 General Manager Candidates

Trusting in Sheila Ford Hamp Will Take Time

Poll: Should Darrell Bevell Be Detroit Lions' Next Head Coach

Lions Fans Make Donations to Deshaun Watson's Charity

Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn Fired by Detroit Lions

Herman Moore Explains Why Chris Spielman Should Be Lions General Manager

Ranking 8 Coaches That Could Replace Matt Patricia

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ford Hamp Says New Coaches Will Make Decision on Stafford's Future

Read more on the future of Matthew Stafford as quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Lion Forever

3 College Coaches the Lions Should Target to Replace Matt Patricia

Read more on the three college coaches the Lions should target to replace Matt Patricia

Daniel Kelly

by

Mrmilton1

Ranking 8 Coaches That Could Replace Matt Patricia

Read more on the eight names the Lions should consider to replace Matt Patricia as head coach

Vito Chirco

by

theprofessor1

Should Darrell Bevell Be Detroit Lions' Next Head Coach?

Read more on the possibility of the Detroit Lions hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to be their next head coach

John Maakaron

by

The Karras Gamble

'We Can't Hide Our Past': Trusting in Sheila Ford Hamp Will Take Time

Read more on why trusting Sheila Ford Hamp will be difficult for many supporters of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

adam7251

MMQB Suggests Pairing of Coach and GM for Detroit Lions

Read more on which coach and general manager pairing might bring the Detroit Lions success moving forward.

John Maakaron

by

GrungyGentleman24

Bob Quinn or Matt Millen: Who Was Worse?

Both Bob Quinn and Matt Millen ended up with 31 wins as general manager of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

daryl524

Matt Dery Offers Bold Solution to Solve Detroit Lions' Issues

John Maakaron

by

AKMusic

Herman Moore Explains Why Chris Spielman Should Be Lions General Manager

Read more on former Detroit Lions wide receiver Herman Moore's support for Chris Spielman.

John Maakaron

by

Tko879

Ranking 8 General Manager Candidates That Could Replace Bob Quinn

Read more on the eight general manager candidates the Detroit Lions should consider to replace Bob Quinn as general manager.

Vito Chirco