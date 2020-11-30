The next general manager of the Detroit Lions has a tall task ahead of him.

The individual must be able to restore the "roar" of a franchise that has fallen on extremely hard times, with a total of just 13 wins since the start of the 2018 season (Matt Patricia's first year as Lions head man).

In order for the organization to become relevant once again, the new GM must do the following three things:

1.) Be able to identify and hire a coaching staff capable of implementing offensive, defensive and special teams strategies the NFL has never seen before.

In a reactive league, unpredictability wins. Different wins, historically.

More of the same won't work for a Detroit team that hasn't won many playoff games.

2.) Understand and be able to communicate how to effectively and ethically work around the current selection process in the draft and the free-agency system to build a powerhouse.

Simply put, the new general manager must find better players in each round of the draft.

When deals are made, Detroit must come out ahead, and the players and/or picks dealt cannot go on to shine for other teams, like so often has occurred in recent memory.

One area that ex-Lions GM Bob Quinn failed at was in understanding the value of the picks he held.

Selecting a tight end with the No. 8 overall pick and a cornerback with the No. 3 pick is inexcusable.

If Quinn would have understood the basic, fundamental tasks of his job, Detroit could have been in the hunt for the playoffs this season.

3.) Know how to effectively get the most out of everyone currently in place.

The new GM cannot be one of those people who has to have it their way to have any chance of winning.

The last thing the Lions need is someone who does not think they can win unless they have “their people” in place and the security of a five-year deal while they fumble around to put their staff together.

The new GM needs to know how to take the existing staff and roster of players and win it all, via the art of reshaping the environment, knowing how to bring the most out of everyone and the use of innovative strategies on the field.

The new GM must believe that "any 53" can win, and must know how to make it happen.

The next GM must care more about winning than anyone else out there applying for the job. This is the only way it translates.

This candidate is out there. This candidate exists.

If the Lions can get this person, the roar will be restored and in a profound fashion.

Detroit is literally one hire away from being in the same conversation as the league's perennial playoff contenders.

And starting as early as next season.

