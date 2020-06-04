Scrap the joint Lions-Patriots practices from the list of training camp events you were looking forward to this summer.

There will be no such thing as a joint practice held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo obtained by The MMQB's Albert Breer.

It was believed that the two franchises were planning on practicing against each other leading up to their preseason tilt Aug. 13 at Gillette Stadium.

Also, as part of the memo, it's been conveyed to all 32 teams that they will be required to conduct their training camps at their respective home practice facilities, unless deemed to not be feasible by a joint NFL-NFLPA medical task force.

For the Lions, that means they will be calling Allen Park home all throughout August.

The city has been the home of the organization's training camp and practice facility since 2002.

Let's take a look around the web now for more of the latest Lions news:

Detroit Free Press Lions beat writer Dave Birkett talks to Detroit scout and ex-NFL linebacker Roman Phifer about the challenges black men face in America today.

MLive.com Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke details how Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin has taken offense to Saints quarterback Drew Brees doubling down on his anti-kneeling stance that dates back to 2016 when ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem.

USA Today Lions Wire's Erik Schlitt examines what the Lions' 53-man roster could look like in 2020.

DetroitLions.com managing editor Lindsay Miller and the rest of the site's crew give their bold predictions for the Lions this upcoming season.

