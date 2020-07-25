AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

A Surprising Stat from the Detroit Lions' 2019 Offense

John Maakaron

Detroit's offense displayed the capability of executing explosive plays and gaining yards in large chunks in 2019.

In the aggressive downfield scheme, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns through the first eight games of the NFL season. 

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is known for tailoring offenses that feature a physical rushing attack and taking calculated risks down the field. 

Supporters of the Seahawks and Vikings fell out of favor with Bevell due to some questionable offensive play-calling that left supporters wanting more excitement in the era of high-powered NFL offenses.

In NFL analyst Warren Sharp's book reviewing what he learned in 2019 and previewing the upcoming 2020 season, a statistic emerged that highlighted a contributing factor in Detroit's struggles closing out games last season.

It was eye-opening the sheer number of occasions Detroit could not hold on to leads last season.

"Part of it had to do with their play selection on first-down. Weeks 1 through 9, despite Matthew Stafford leading the NFL with 9.5 YPA in the first half, the Lions came out of the locker room and ran the ball on 60% of their first-down play calls. This was a rate well above what the Lions ran on first downs in the first half," Sharp writes.

Sharp noted, "These runs gained a terrible 2.7 YPC and produced a 25% success rate."

Could Detroit continue to revert to predictable play-calling now that they have drafted a new running back and revamped the offensive line? 

Supporters must hope that the play-calling is more aggressive and less predictable in 2020.

Related

5 Players Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

Can LB Jamie Collins Replicate 2019 Sack Production?

Proposed Timeline for NFL Training Camps Revealed

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

5 Players Detroit Lions Could Have Drafted instead of Teez Tabor

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn wasted a 2017 second-round pick on Teez Tabor.

John Maakaron

by

OKcomputer

Top 5 Running Backs in Detroit Lions Team History

This article covers the greatest running backs in Lions history. For each highlighted player, we'll review statistics, accolades and awards, and their impact on the franchise.

Jesse Unk

by

JCM31179

Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

The latest Detroit Lions podcast discusses concerns about the offensive line and keeping Matthew Stafford healthy in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Can Jamie Collins Replicate 2019 Sack Production in Detroit?

Examining whether Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins can replicate his 2019 sack production

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Season Preview: Lions at Vikings

Read more on the Lions' Week 9 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Andria m

GM Bob Quinn Criticized Heavily for Lack of Team Identity

Quinn is ranked as the worst general manager in the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Why WR Marvin Jones Jr. Is a Prime Candidate to Be Traded

Read more on why Marvin Jones Jr. may not be on the Detroit Lions' roster at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Proposed Timeline for NFL Training Camps Revealed

The Detroit Lions and the majority of NFL training camps are set to open next week after the NFLPA ratifies changes to CBA.

John Maakaron

Lions Players That Could Have Most Benefited from Preseason

Find out which Detroit Lions players could have most benefited from NFL preseason action

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Was Trading Quandre Diggs the Downfall of the Lions' Defense?

Could trading Quandre Diggs have been the downfall of the Detroit Lions' defense in 2019? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Dannyboy3020