Lions Offensive Core Ranked Fifth in NFL
The Detroit Lions are counting on their offense to continue to evolve and execute at a high level.
With a core unit that is filled with young talent, it is safe to assume quarterback Jared Goff can again lead the offense to elevated rankings across a number of categories.
Head coach Dan Campbell has had the benefit of working with the same offensive and defensive coordinators the past two seasons.
"I put a lot of stock in that," said Campbell. "There’s a lot of value. I’ve said this before, without my coaches, without my coordinator, none of this thing works."
According to The 33rd Team, Detroit's offensive core has a really bright future. In a recent ranking of the Top-8 units offensively, Ben Johnson's core group ranked fifth.
Durability, consistency, and age were significant factors when decisions were made on this year's rankings.
Detroit's core group included Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta.
"This group featured two rookies during the 2023 season who were dominant right out of the gate," writer Marcus Mosher explained. "Jahymr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta made the Pro Bowl during their rookie seasons, and Amon-Ra St. Brown was named to his first All-Pro team after catching 119 passes for 1,515 yards."
With several players under the age of 25, including Jameson Williams who was not factored into the rankings, Detroit can overcome Jonah Jackson and Josh Reynolds departing in free agency. Running back David Montgomery was also left out from the list despite his sizable impact on the offense.
"The Detroit Lions had the NFL's No. 5 ranked scoring offense last season, which took them to the NFC Championship Game. With Gibbs, St. Brown, and LaPorta all under 25, Detroit's future is incredibly bright."
The four teams ranked ahead of Detroit include the 49ers, Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs.
Additional reading
1.) Lions Have Third-Most Salary Cap Space in NFL
2.) Roundtable: Do Lions Need to Sign Free Agent Before Training Camp?
3.) Rich Eisen Ranks Detroit Fourth in Latest Power Rankings