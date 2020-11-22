SI.com
Biggest Matchup to Watch in Lions-Panthers: Robby Anderson vs. Amani Oruwariye

Vito Chirco

Robby Anderson, Carolina's leading receiver in 2020 with 772 reception yards, goes up against second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye in the biggest one-on-one matchup in the Lions' Week 11 tilt with the Panthers.

Anderson, who was acquired this offseason by Carolina via free agency, has become a favorite target of Panthers veteran passer Teddy Bridgewater.

On the season, the former N.Y. Jets wideout has caught a career-high 74.4 percent of the passes thrown to him for a career-best average of 77.2 yards per game.

Meanwhile, Oruwariye comes into the contest, having allowed just 12 completions on 28 passes thrown in his direction since Detroit’s Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It leads to a juicy matchup between the fifth-year receiver and the emerging defensive back.

USATSI_15215164_168388382_lowres
Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson catches a pass against Kansas City. Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

Anderson is coming off a rather pedestrian four-catch, 21-yard performance -- both season-low totals -- against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a week ago. 

While he's definitely due for an uptick in production against a subpar Lions secondary, I don't think he will be the receiver that Detroit will have to worry about burning them this afternoon.

Instead, I think it will be the speedster DJ Moore.

Moore will be highly difficult to keep in check for Matt Patricia's defense.

Meanwhile, I expect Oruwariye to do a solid job of limiting the production of Anderson.

My prediction is for Anderson to finish with a final line of five receptions for 62 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets.

