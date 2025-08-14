Lions' Penei Sewell Living 'Dream' as NFL Player
From the tiny, impoverished island of American Samoa to the bright lights of the NFL, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell’s journey has been defined by humility, perseverance, and an insatiable drive to be great.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes recently told Kevin Clark of “This Is Football” that in his career, he’s only seen two players who approach every day with what he calls an “undrafted mentality”: three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and Sewell. For Sewell, that relentless approach stems from his upbringing.
“To be honest, it stems from the time I spent on the island, the island of American Samoa,” the All-Pro offensive lineman told Clark. “And just all those times with humble beginnings, the life I live now, it’s a dream compared to what I was doing back then. And this is the dream I’ve always wanted my whole life. I come in each and every single day with that same mindset I had back then. And even now that I’m a father, I’m constantly an example of what my kids look up to. So with that in mind all the time, I just feel like I have to come out here each and every single day and go to work.”
Sewell embraces his role as a leader, not only for his family but for his teammates. When younger players seek advice, he doesn’t hold back.
“I give them everything,” Sewell said. “If those guys are willing to learn and really listen to that advice, then why not give it to them? So, I just give them everything I’ve acquired over this past couple years of experience. And just from there on, go into specifics of the question being asked.”
Fatherhood has also given Sewell a deeper sense of purpose.
“(It’s) more so appreciation than anything,” he said. “And I go back to that example, just like you said how the younger guys in the locker room and the team look up to me, now I have my one of my own and that kind of takes it a step further in terms of how I walk, how I talk, how I guess I am respectful. Everything’s being watched, and so I try to be a great example of a man each and every day.”
Sewell’s confidence in football didn’t fully blossom until he arrived at Oregon. Growing up in a small town in Utah (St. George), he didn’t regularly face high-level competition.
“I knew I was good, but I wasn’t going against good competition. So, I wasn’t confident,” the Oregon Duck product expressed. “But, the moment I stepped on campus and I was doing the exact same thing, if not more, that’s when I was really confident.”
For Sewell, there was one specific play in practice which took his confidence to the next level. It occurred during his freshman season with the Ducks.
“I remember like it was yesterday,” Sewell said. “He wasn’t even a four-star. He was going into his fourth year. It was an odd front, 4i, and all I had to do was base block basically. Center and guard work together inside, and I just have one-on-one man blocks. I’m the point of attack, and I just knew that going into the play. So, my job was to move him from point A to point B, and I did that.
“I was really hyped right there. It was my first play freshman year, and it was really fun.”
If given the choice, Sewell would rather run-block than pass-block every play for the rest of his career. The reason why: “I kind of joke with a lot of guys, I’d rather go forwards than backwards. That’s anything in life. So yeah, I’d rather my momentum going into a person than having to back up towards it, as simple as that. I’d rather be the aggressor. I want to be the point of attack. I want to set the tone and just be dominant.”
From his humble beginnings in American Samoa to becoming one of the NFL’s most dominant offensive linemen, Sewell is living his dream, and making sure to set a positive example for those following in his footsteps.