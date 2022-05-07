Lions Rise Up Many NFL Power Rankings Following Successful Draft

Read more on where the national media has the Lions ranked, in the days immediately following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The early reviews are in following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to prominent draft pundits and league analysts, the Detroit Lions walked away from the draft with players who fit the culture and have a significant chance to impact the roster positively.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes added several players the team was excited about selecting, including wideout Jameson Williams and defensive linemen Josh Paschal and Aidan Hutchinson.

Here is a look at the way-too-early NFL power rankings, which were released following the conclusion of the draft.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 26th

"Perhaps the Lions could surprise us and vault back into the quarterback conversation at some point, giving Jared Goff some legitimate competition. While they did not get that much better this offseason, the signing of D.J. Chark seemed to be one of the better receiver deals in an absurd NFL free-agency period. Chark has some athletic upside that was simply untapped with the Jaguars. His drafting GM, Dave Caldwell, has a strong track record of receiver drafts, including Allen Robinson and the undrafted Allen Hurns, both of whom played a critical role in the team’s 2017 AFC championship run. While it may be in their best interests to ultimately bottom out and pray for another Matthew Stafford to land in their laps, Dan Campbell would likely answer a request to tank with full Swayzeian Road House flair, delivering one athletic spinning kick after another to any suggestion that the Lions should lose on purpose."

Audacy

Power ranking: 24th

"The Lions probably don't employ their long-term starting quarterback, but whoever eventually succeeds Jared Goff will be well set up for success. The Lions nailed their draft by adding both Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams in the first round. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and D'Andre Swift are all part of a promising young core for the Lions. Whenever Aaron Rodgers retires or no longer plays for the Packers, there's going to be a power vacuum in the NFC North. There's no reason that the Lions couldn't be next up in their division."

© Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today

Power ranking: 24th

"After following last year's winless start with a 3-3 finish, Detroit appears to be loading up nicely and should be ready to move on from biting kneecaps to delivering some body blows."

NFL.com

Power ranking: 27th

"The Lions are starting to feel like what the Browns were a few years back: a likable underdog on the come-up. The draft provided more reason to believe Detroit is on the right track. Aidan Hutchinson, the second overall pick, is a hometown kid who will provide an instant jolt to the team's moribund pass rush. Detroit then made a surprise trade up the board to grab Alabama stud Jameson Williams, currently recovering from ACL surgery but gifted -- like Hutchinson -- with All-Pro potential. Jared Goff will remain the bridge at quarterback for another year, but the Lions are building something here. Hard Knocks is going to be fun."

CBS Sports

Power ranking: 28th

"They had an impressive draft, which has this team continuing to head in the right direction. Without a quarterback draft pick, it's Jared Goff again as the signal-caller."