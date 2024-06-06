Observations: Lions Practice Comeback Scenarios
On the final day of mandatory minicamp, the Detroit Lions put their offense in tough situations.
After two strong days of work, coach Dan Campbell set his sights on challenging the offensive unit on the final day of practices for the veterans before training camp.
Each of the situational drills began with the offense trailing, and tested the capability of the unit to get out of deficits.
“We’re really gonna just get them loose and then we’re gonna simulate trying to get two scores under two minutes type deal," Campbell said before practice. "Three timeouts, we’ve done that every year. Bigs are not gonna go full speed, but the skill (position players) will. If you’re looking out there and this guy’s loafing, we’re telling them to back off."
"This will be good for us, (the) communication piece, and send these guys off. It’s been a really good spring, it really has. I’m proud of those guys. I didn’t expect anything different either, not from this group. This group is exactly what we expect.”
Here's a look at how the Lions performed in each of their situational drills throughout Thursday's practice.
First-team offense down 30-21, 1:59 remaining
The Lions stacked the deck against their offense early in practice, with the unit starting the first situational period down 30-21 with 1:59 remaining. Starting from its own 30-yard line, the offense was able to move the chains with a completion from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
However, the drive stalled out as Goff fired three straight incompletions. Amik Robertson broke up the second down pass intended for Kalif Raymond, while Terrion Arnold was in coverage on third down on a pass directed at Jameson Williams.
To end the drive, the Lions trotted out both kickers for field goal attempts to cut the lead. Both James Turner and Michael Badgley converted.
First-team offense down 30-24, 1:02 remaining
The following drive saw the Lions start down six, 30-24, from their own 20-yard line with 1:02 remaining after a presumed stop by the defense. Goff hit Williams for a first down on the first snap, but overthrew him on the second deep down the field.
An offensive penalty set the Lions back to second-and-15, but Goff was able to get a chunk of the yards back with a completion to Antoine Green. He spiked the ball to stop the clock, then kept the offense alive with a connection with Sam LaPorta.
With the ball in the defense's territory, Goff fired three straight incompletions to set up a fourth down with victory on the line. One of which was a deep ball through the hands of Williams. He connected with St. Brown, who lateraled to Raymond. However, Raymond was unable to score and the clock ran out on the offense once again.
Second-team offense down 30-21, 1:59 remaining
After the conclusion of the first-team reps, Hendon Hooker led the offense in similar situational drills. First, he attempted to lead the team back from down nine with 1:59 remaining. After a nine-yard completion, he spiked the ball to set up a third-and-1.
He connected on the third down with Maurice Alexander, then found Brock Wright. After another spike, which set up a fourth-and-2, he threw incomplete in the direction of Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Lions tacked on three points with kicks from Turner and Badgley.
Second-team offense down 30-24, :43 remaining
After the defense notched an assumed stop, with the offense took over down six and having no timeouts from its own 3-yard line. Hooker started with a completion to running back Jake Funk. After a spike, he air-mailed a throw intended for Donovan Peoples-Jones.
However, Hooker and Peoples-Jones were able to connect on the following play for a first down. He spiked the ball with 15 seconds remaining, then threw incomplete. The Lions did not finish this rep.
Kicking update
With a perfect day Wednesday, James Turner has begun to firmly insert himself in the kicking competition. Both he and Michael Badgley would get opportunities at the end of situational drills Thursday, similar to what they had done throughout the rest of the week.
Both kickers nailed their attempts Thursday. The first came from around 55 yards at the conclusion of the first series from Goff and company. The second, meanwhile, was at the end of Hooker's drive.
Turner showcased his big leg throughout the week, and is now believed to be a legitimate threat to Badgley.
Notes
Prior to the start of individual drills, the Lions conducted a fun sequence in which the offense played defense and the defense played offense. Kerby Joseph attempted a pass in a light-hearted rep. That set included Dan Skipper trying to cover Aidan Hutchinson.
Detroit ended practice with a series of punt catch attempts. Jack Fox did the honors of booting the ball, while the Lions had fun with who was back to return. First up was UDFA cornerback Morice Norris, who was unable to bring it in.
Rookie Terrion Arnold was able to haul in the following attempt, but the highlight came on the following rep when Dan Skipper corralled a booming kick from Fox. This drew raucous cheers from his teammates.