Lions Punted Fewest Amount of Times in NFL
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox had a career season in 2024.
Despite the team not utilizing his services all that much during the regular season, Fox was reliable and even set a new NFL record.
In fact, the Lions only punted 45 times in 17 regular season games.
The 28-year-old will make the second Pro Bowl appearance of his career. He also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors.
In 2024, Fox secured a net punting average of 46.2 yards, which set a new NFL record, besting Johnny Hekker's 2016 Los Angeles Rams record (46.0).
According to the team's website, "Fox also led the league with a 51.0 gross punting average and became the first player in NFL history to average 51.0 gross yards and 46.0 net yards per punt in a single season. The Lions punted just 45 times in the regular season, the fewest of any team. Fox will be a starter for the event."
"This guy’s a clutch player who plays big in big games and I feel like we’re going to need him this week," special teams coach Dave Fipp said ahead of the season finale against the Vikings. "These guys do a good job on defense obviously, so we’re counting on every phase of this game being really important, including that one.”
Additional reading
1.) Roundtable: Reaction to Detroit Lions' Coordinator Hires
2.) Lions Offseason Buzz: Is Backup Quarterback Hendon Hooker Still Valued?
3.) How Lions Could Add Salary Cap Space with Offseason Cuts
4.) Predicting Long-Term, Lucrative New Aidan Hutchinson Contract