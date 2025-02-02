All Lions

Lions Punted Fewest Amount of Times in NFL

Jack Fox had career 2024 NFL season.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) punts against Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason game
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) punts against Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason game / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox had a career season in 2024.

Despite the team not utilizing his services all that much during the regular season, Fox was reliable and even set a new NFL record.

In fact, the Lions only punted 45 times in 17 regular season games.

The 28-year-old will make the second Pro Bowl appearance of his career. He also earned Associated Press first-team All-Pro honors.

In 2024, Fox secured a net punting average of 46.2 yards, which set a new NFL record, besting Johnny Hekker's 2016 Los Angeles Rams record (46.0).

According to the team's website, "Fox also led the league with a 51.0 gross punting average and became the first player in NFL history to average 51.0 gross yards and 46.0 net yards per punt in a single season. The Lions punted just 45 times in the regular season, the fewest of any team. Fox will be a starter for the event."

"This guy’s a clutch player who plays big in big games and I feel like we’re going to need him this week," special teams coach Dave Fipp said ahead of the season finale against the Vikings. "These guys do a good job on defense obviously, so we’re counting on every phase of this game being really important, including that one.”

Additional reading

1.) Roundtable: Reaction to Detroit Lions' Coordinator Hires

2.) Lions Offseason Buzz: Is Backup Quarterback Hendon Hooker Still Valued?

3.) How Lions Could Add Salary Cap Space with Offseason Cuts

4.) Predicting Long-Term, Lucrative New Aidan Hutchinson Contract

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News