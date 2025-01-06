Lions Victory Against Vikings Delivers Historic Viewership Ratings
The Detroit Lions are a massive ratings hit.
A day after the Lions defeated the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, 31-9, it was revealed the NFC North division clash was the third-most watched game in the broadcast's history on NBC.
An average of 28.5 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms and NFL Digital platforms tuned in to observe Dan Campbell's squad earn the No. 1 seed and win the division for the second consecutive season.
Only Washington’s victory against Dallas for the NFC East title in the 2012 season finale (30.3 million viewers, 12/29/12), and Kansas City’s 27-20 victory against Baltimore in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game (29.2 million viewers, 9/5/24) drew higher viewship.
According to a release from NBC Sports, President Rick Cordella expressed, "It’s been rewarding to work in concert with the league to make #Game272 one of the cornerstones of the NFL schedule. And the game’s significance has never been more evident than last night when the nation gathered in primetime to watch one of the most consequential NFL season finales ever. With a blockbuster audience, this game – the first-ever regular season matchup between 14-win teams – was the perfect setting to announce the six NFL Playoff matchups and launch excitement for Wild Card weekend.”
Detroit now awaits their next opponent, as the team is currently enjoying a bye week.
Campbell's squad will next take the field during the Divisional Round of the 2024 postseason.
