Lions Week 3 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions have a tough task ahead of them with the Arizona Cardinals.
After suffering a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions will hit the road for the first time in the 2024 season to take on an explosive Cardinals offense. On Wednesday, the team's first practice of the Week, several players were out of action due to pre-existing injuries.
This crop of players included cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw, linebacker Alex Anzalone, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.
The injuries to the defense are a marked concern, as the Cardinals boast several weapons that had big days against the Los Angeles Rams in a 41-10 defeat in Week 2. Quarterback Kyler Murray's connection with prized rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was on point, as the duo connected four times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Rakestraw and Melifonwu both missed Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Melifonwu has yet to play in 2024 while dealing with an ankle injury, while Rakestraw suffered an injury in pregame warmups that led him to be a late addition to the inactives.
As a result, when Arnold exited briefly with a finger injury, he was replaced by veteran Kindle Vildor. Anzalone was replaced by Malcolm Rodriguez after suffering a concussion, and he did not return. If he's unable to play, coach Dan Campbell expressed confidence in Jack Campbell and the rest of the linebacking corps in their ability to step up and fill the void.
Alex Anzalone -- Concussion (NP)
Terrion Arnold -- Illness (NP)
Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring (NP)
Graham Glasgow -- Knee (NP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)
Kerby Joseph -- Back (LP)
Isaiah Williams -- Abdomen (LP)
Marcus Davenport -- Groin (FP)
Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Quad (FP)