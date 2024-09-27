Lions Week 4 Friday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions are dealing with a number of injuries across their lineup ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Detroit did get tight end Sam LaPorta and offensive tackle Dan Skipper back at practice on Friday, while center Frank Ragnow and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu remained out of action.
Ennis Rakestraw was a limited participant, while Skipper, LaPorta, Levi Onwuzurike, Brian Branch and Alim McNeill were all full participants.
The Lions will be without Ragnow for certain on Monday, along with defenders Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes. Both Davenport and Barnes were placed on injured reserve, meaning defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is finding new players to step into their roles.
Barnes was one of the most versatile players on the defense, as he showed capabilities of playing as a stack linebacker, in coverage and on the edge. Now, Detroit is relying on the depth in its linebacker room to find the answers.
"Well, someone else's got to step up," Glenn said. "We've got a number of guys in that linebacker room that will want to play that role. I've said this every week, that's a room that I highly respect the way they operate. Highly respect the friendship and closeness they have in that room. I highly respect the versatility that we have in that room. Things change, players change, defense changes at times depending on who you have as players. We've got to do everything we can to figure out what guy's gonna play that role and what defense can we play to go out there and be successful."
Lions Week 4 Friday injury report
Frank Ragnow -- Pectoral (NP), Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (NP)
Dan Skipper -- Ribs (FP), Sam LaPorta -- Ankle (FP), Brian Branch -- Concussion (FP), Alim McNeill -- Shoulder (FP), Levi Onwuzurike -- Knee (FP), Ennis Rakestraw -- Hamstring (LP)