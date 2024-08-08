Lions' Preseason Week 1 Depth Chart
The starters may not play a bunch, but there's plenty that could still be learned about the 2024 Detroit Lions when they open the preseason Thursday.
In their opening game against the New York Giants, depth players are projected to get plenty of action as the Lions begin to firmly evaluate the battles for spots at the back-end of their roster.
Coach Dan Campbell will be able to glean plenty from this contest, particularly with a number of competitions that have been captivating throughout the first three weeks of training camp.
Here's my latest prediction of the Lions' depth chart heading into the first week of the preseason.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Jared Goff
Backup: Nate Sudfeld
Reserve: Hendon Hooker
Sudfeld and Hooker will likely get all of the snaps in Thursday's game with Goff not expected to play. As a result, we should learn plenty about where the backup job stands based on how both perform.
Running backs
Starter: David Montgomery
Backup: Jahmyr Gibbs
Reserves: Craig Reynolds, Jermar Jefferson, Sione Vaki, Zonovan Knight, Jake Funk
Reynolds seemingly is the favorite to land the third running back spot, but Jefferson continues to work his way up the depth chart. After getting some run with the second-team offense, the Oregon State product is not out of the running.
Detroit is deep in the backfield, and if Montgomery and Gibbs don't get many preseason reps there will be plenty of players worthy of doing good work on the ground.
Wide receivers
Starter: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond
Backups: Daurice Fountain, Kaden Davis, Antoine Green
Reserves: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Maurice Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith, Isaiah Williams, Jalon Calhoun, Tom Kennedy
Davis and Fountain both made some plays during joint practices with the Giants, while Peoples-Jones struggled to get going. Quarterback play will be a factor in how these players fare in the preseason, but Davis and Fountain have been getting first-team reps in practice.
Don't count out the likes of Smith and Kennedy, as Smith has contributed for the Saints in the past and Kennedy has made a habit of showing out in the preseason. Undrafted rookies Calhoun and Williams are also capable of making a splash.
Tight ends
Starter: Sam LaPorta
Backup: Brock Wright
Reserves: Shane Zylstra, Parker Hesse, James Mitchell, Sean McKeon
LaPorta missed both joint practices with what Campbell categorized as a minor hamstring injury. Wright is a capable backup option, so the intrigue remains with the third spot. The Lions have several options to choose from and could go a number of different directions with this position, such as keeping more than one of Zylstra, Hesse, Mitchell and McKeon.
Offensive tackles
Starters: Taylor Decker (left), Penei Sewell (right)
Backups: Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal
Reserves: Giovanni Manu, Connor Galvin
The Lions have good offensive line depth, as Skipper and Sorsdal are good backup pieces. Sorsdal likely could fill it at either guard or tackle, while Skipper will likely be the swing option for Detroit's jumbo packages.
Offensive guards
Starters: Graham Glasgow (left), Kevin Zeitler (right)
Backups: Ike Boettger, Kayode Awosika or Michael Niese
Reserve: Jake Burton, Christian Mahogany (NFI)
Interestingly, it was Niese and not Awosika who filled in when Zeitler missed the end of Monday's practice and all of Tuesdays. The former UDFA seems to have some flexibility in backing up Frank Ragnow as well as handling guard duties.
Boettger has starting experience and is a nice depth piece, but time will tell whether the Lions choose him or a younger player with more upside at this stage. Mahogany has still yet to practice nearly three weeks into training camp.
Center
Starter: Frank Ragnow
Backup: Michael Niese
Reserves: Kingsley Eguakun, Bryan Hudson, Duke Clemens
If Niese gets reps at guard, one of the three UDFA options will likely get the call at center in the preseason opener. Eguakun was mentioned by Campbell before Monday's practice and is an intriguing player.
Defensive tackles
Starters: Kyle Peko (Nose tackle), Alim McNeill
Backups: Levi Onwuzurike, Brodric Martin
Reserves: Mekhi Wingo, David Bada, Chris Smith
PUP: DJ Reader
All reports indicate that Peko is doing a solid job to this point in camp, which could be helped by his familiarity playing for the Tennessee Titans under defensive line coach Terrell Williams. He's also pushing Martin for snaps with DJ Reader currently sidelined.
Onwuzurike and Wingo seem to have the versatility to play on the interior or on the end, giving Aaron Glenn some flexibility with his personnel groupings.
Defensive ends
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Josh Paschal, Mathieu Betts
Reserves: Nate Lynn, Isaac Ukwu, Pat O'Connor
Injured: John Cominsky
Davenport appears to have taken a lead in the battle to work opposite Hutchinson, which is less than surprising given his veteran status. Paschal and Betts have had their moments, with the preseason presenting them a big opportunity.
Lynn is another player worth keeping an eye on after his solid start to camp. He made some plays throughout the joint practices and could challenge for a spot if his production carries over to the preseason.
Linebackers
Starters: Derrick Barnes (SAM), Jack Campbell (MIKE), Alex Anzalone (WILL)
Backups: James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez, Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Reserves: Malik Jefferson, Ben Niemann, Mitchell Agude, DaRon Gilbert
Houston is another player whose workload in the preseason will be interesting. His snap count should tell a story, as the less he plays the safer he seemingly is. While Houston is all but a lock to make the team, we could learn a lot about where he stands on the depth chart.
Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard has voiced his affinity for the construction of his linebacker room, so the Lions will likely have some tough decisions to make at this position. Jefferson and Niemann are veterans who seem to be more than just depth additions.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold
Backups: Ennis Rakestraw, Steven Gilmore
Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor
Injured: Emmanuel Moseley
Moseley's injury offers a big hit to the cornerback room. Davis and Arnold are penciled in as the starters, but Rakestraw continues to make a case for increased playing time with every strong day he puts forth.
Gilmore, Dorsey and Vildor will likely get plenty of run, and undrafted rookie Morice Norris could get some time at corner in addition to his work at safety as well.
Nickel
Starter: Amik Robertson
Backup: Ifeatu Melifonwu or Ennis Rakestraw
With Moseley down, Robertson has a chance to claim the nickel position. However, it won't be easy as the Lions can go in multiple directions at this spot. Rakestraw has been strong in practice, while Melifonwu's corner background could make this a natural transition for him.
Safeties
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch
Backups: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brandon Joseph or Morice Norris
Reserves:C.J. Moore, Loren Strickland, Chelen Garnes
Norris is an intriguing player who appears to pop every day. He levies big hits, and was at the center of one scrum Tuesday when he put a big knock on Gunner Olszewski. If Melifonwu indeed slides to nickel, Morris could certainly challenge for a backup safety spot.
Special teams
Long-snapper: Scott Daly, Hogan Hatten
Kicker: Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Bates would benefit greatly from a good showing in the preseason opener, as he has struggled with consistency throughout training camp. He's the Lions' only current option on the roster, but a tough showing will likely force Detroit's hand to bring in another competitor.