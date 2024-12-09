Lions Will Wear Black Uniform Against Bills
The Detroit Lions are donning their black "Motor City Muscle" alternate uniform for the second time this season against the Buffalo Bills.
Detroit was able to have success the first occasion their new uniform was worn, as the Lions were victorious against the Seattle Seahawks, 42-29, at Ford Field in September.
Many are billing the upcoming Week 15 contest as a potential Super Bowl preview.
Buffalo (10-3) was defeated on the road against a Rams team that found success offensively at home.
Another interesting storyline to follow will be the MVP conversation that ensues following the game, as both Jared Goff and Josh Allen are considered in the running for the award.
Buffalo has won two consecutive games at Ford Field, with the last coming on Thanksgiving two years ago.
With the game tied, Allen was able to lead his offense late in the fourth quarter, finding wideout Stefon Diggs for a 36-yard completion on their final possession.
Two running plays aided to set up kicker Tyler Bass for the game-winning field goal, giving the Bills the 28-25 road victory.
Allen went 24 of 42 passing for 253 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. The talented signal-caller also secured 78 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown rush.
