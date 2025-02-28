Alabama's Malachi Moore Would Love to Join Detroit Lions
If there's one thing that can be taken away from Brad Holmes’ first four drafts as Lions general manager, it's that he holds Alabama players in high regard.
In his time with Detroit, he has drafted several Crimson Tide products: wide receiver Jameson Williams (2022), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive back Brian Branch (2023) and cornerback Terrion Arnold (2024).
And he'll have a chance to add another Alabama player (or more) via this year's NFL Draft, taking place from April 24 - 26 in Green Bay.
If Holmes chooses to go the defensive back route, Crimson Tide safety Malachi Moore would be a solid mid-round target.
The 6-foot, 201-pounder made quite the name for himself during his five years in Tuscaloosa. In 64 games, he logged 214 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss, 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Additionally, he was a first-team All-SEC selection in his final season with the Crimson Tide, earning an 84.9 overall grade and an 89.4 coverage mark from Pro Football Focus. He also posted a 75.5 PFF run-defense grade.
Moore's time at Alabama overlapped with each of Holmes’ four Crimson Tide draft picks. Additionally, he has stayed in touch with both Branch and Arnold since, and has consistently sought them out for advice throughout his draft preparation.
Moore and Branch go way back, as they were part of the same recruiting class at Alabama (2020). As a result, they developed an ultra tight relationship.
“We came in together as freshmen in 2020, and we were like two peas in a pod,” Moore told reporters during his media session Thursday at the NFL combine. “We really were attached everywhere we went.”
Moore and Branch further bonded over transitioning to primary safety roles this past season.
“He got moved to safety this year also when I got moved to safety, so we would talk back-and-forth with each other on what we were seeing and how we could be instinctive and make plays,” Moore expressed.
Moore, Branch and Arnold each play a physical brand of football and share a desire to be “great.” And now they could reunite in the Lions’ defensive backfield.
Moore would love to play alongside the two Detroit defensive backs once again.
“It would be great to play with my guys, Terrion and BB (Brian Branch) on the defensive side of the ball,” Moore said. “We already have that great chemistry. We come from the same lineage in college football and playing under coach (Nick) Saban. We are like-minded. We (are) still brothers to this day, and our relationship is great.”
Moore, with over 500 career special teams snaps under his belt, profiles as a core special teams performer at the next level. And with proper development, he has the potential to become a starting-caliber NFL safety.
Per The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs, the Crimson Tide product possesses fourth-round value.
Ole Miss Cornerback Trey Amos Speaks Highly of Terrion Arnold
Amos, a cornerback prospect in this year's draft class, was teammates with Arnold at Alabama during the 2023 season. He spoke glowingly of his time playing alongside the former Crimson Tide defensive back.
“There’s only one Terrion Arnold,” Amos said at the combine Thursday, in reference to Arnold’s brazen personality. “Learned a lot (from him). Making that transition, all he did was support and just wanted to be better.”
Amos transferred to Alabama in 2024, and put together a productive campaign. He compiled 40 total tackles and permitted an opposing passer rating of 54.5 in coverage, with 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. For his efforts, he was named a first-team All-SEC selection
, and earned an 85.6 PFF overall grade.