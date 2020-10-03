SI.com
Marvin Jones Jr. and Jamie Collins to Play in 100th Career NFL Game Sunday

John Maakaron

On Sunday, two members of the Detroit Lions will play in their 100th career NFL game. 

When Detroit takes the field against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and linebacker Jamie Collins will achieve the notable milestone.

Jones signed a 5-year, $40 million contract with Detroit back in 2016. 

During his tenure in Motown, he's secured at least 50 receptions in every season in which he's played in at least 13 games.

He also has secured at least five touchdowns in each of the last three seasons in Detroit.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

"I didn't know (it was my 100th game) until the beginning of the week, when I went to our group meeting and our wide receiver meeting and my picture was up on the screen and (receivers coach Robert Prince) clicked it and he was like, 'game 100.'

"I think me, and how I am, I'm having like such a good time, and I'm still doing what I do. I really don't notice," Jones said. "I've just been blessed. Just been blessed with the opportunity to play and (to) play at a high level for a while. But, it's still surreal, I guess, and something later on I'll be proud of."

This season, Jones has secured 11 receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in three games played.

Collins, meanwhile, signed with Detroit this past offseason, after spending the 2019 season with the New England Patriots.

Lions PR noted that Collins is the only player in NFL history to produce at least 25 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 10 interceptions within his first 99 games of his career. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Lions4Ever
Lions4Ever

I hope Jones is offered a contract to stay! Very productive in Detroit

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Kudos! Nice accomplishments

