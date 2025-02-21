Mock Draft Roundup: New Pass Rushers Emerge For Lions
It's time for the fifth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Over the last week, the Lions have increasingly targeted defensive line help at No. 28 overall.
Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.
Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
Zabel is currently being projected by the following:
As Yates pens, “Zabel had a great week at the Senior Bowl that had me thinking about cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in 2024. Like Mitchell did before the 2024 draft, Zabel dominated at a lower college level and then looked every bit the part against top competition at the all-star event. Zabel projects as an interior player in the NFL, which is the only part of the Lions' offense that looks vulnerable on paper going into 2025. He is powerful, marries his quick feet with active hands in pass protection and is ridiculously tough — he plays like a Lion."
EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is currently being mocked by the following:
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso), WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)
EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Scourton is presently being drafted by the following:
NFL.com (Gennaro Filice), Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett), Pro Football Network (Anthony Pasciolla), Pro Football Focus (Jordan Plocher), Tankathon
As Filice expresses, “In the wake of Myles Garrett’s trade request, Lions fans dream of the perennial Pro Bowler lining up opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Given Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s long view on team building, however, mortgaging the future in a blockbuster deal seems unlikely. But Garrett’s alma mater, Texas A&M, has a fresh offering that could pique Detroit’s interest. Scourton’s the kind of big, powerful, three-down edge this Lions regime favors.”
EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
Ezeiruaku is presently being mocked by the following:
As Pouncy writes, “For years, the Lions have not been able to provide Aidan Hutchinson with a true running mate. Josh Paschal has been more of a quality rotational piece than a starter. Marcus Davenport played two games for Detroit last year. And while Za’Darius Smith could be brought back in 2025, he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning. This is where Ezeiruaku can step in. He was highly productive in his final year at Boston College with 16.5 sacks. He has long arms and should be able to hold his own in the run game. Most importantly, he can win a one-on-one quickly. The Lions should be looking to collect pass rushers, especially after their depth was tested last season. Here’s a young one who can help.”
Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant is currently being mocked by the following:
The Draft Network (Daniel Harms)
Defensive lineman Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Williams is presently being picked by the following:
CBS Sports (Josh Edwards), Pro Football Network (Ben Rolfe)
As Rolfe conveys, “There is some uncertainty over how the Detroit Lions will evolve after losing both their coordinators this offseason. However, we know Dan Campbell’s mantra is to dominate the trenches and have everything flow from there. Therefore, with Levi Onwuzurike set to be a free agent, spending a first-round pick on Tyleik Williams could give them an instant starter.
Williams boasts impressive mobility, strength, and a dominant physical profile, flashing pocket penetration, pass-rush moves, and block-shedding ability. Inconsistency has been the biggest knock on him in 2024, but in a defense alongside Alim McNeill and D.J. Reader, he has the chance to learn and develop before being called upon as a mainstay of this line.”
Interior offensive lineman Tyler Booker, Alabama
Booker is presently being drafted by the following:
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is presently being picked by the following:
DetroitLions.com (Tim Twentyman)
Cornerback Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Morrison is presently being picked by the following:
Pro Football Network (Justin Lewis)
As Lewis pens, “His high-cut frame makes him look taller than he actually is, but his wingspan and feel for playing off receivers with over-the-top leverage help keep everything in front of him. That extends to man coverage, where Morrison plays on the front hip. While that allows nuanced receivers with brakes to snap off routes back to the QB on him, Morrison’s feel for route depth and receiver tells keeps him tight and prevents big plays with consistency.”
Wide receiver Tez Johnson, Oregon
Johnson is presently being drafted by the following:
Pro Football Focus (Nathan Jahnke)
Offensive guard Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
Jackson is presently being mocked by the following:
EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: